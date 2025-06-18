Mario Kart World Update June 17 - Full Patch Notes
Mario Kart World is still the biggest title on the Switch 2, which means Nintendo is hard at work keeping the game running at top speed. With that attention comes multiple patches to ensure annoying bugs or issues won’t have players crashing out for longer than necessary.
With the game’s latest update on June 17, Mario Kart World has received a number of key fixes that involve gameplay not working as intended, bugs impacting specific maps, and online crashes. You will need to download this update before you can play the game online, which is for the best given how important some of these changes actually are.
Mario Kart World Update Ver. 1.1.1 Patch Notes
In order to download the latest version of Mario Kart World, simply connect your Nintendo Switch 2 system to the internet and hit the + Button while hovering over the game’s icon on your home screen. From there, select Software Update and Over the Internet to begin the download if an update does not begin automatically when you try booting up the game.
As for the patch itself, it mostly addresses some bugs that were affecting normal gameplay and the game’s online connection. Here is a full list of the changes made with Ver. 1.1.1.
- Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the “Free Roam” map.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in “Online Play.”
- Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Knockout Tour” and “Online Play.”
- Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing “VS Race” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”
- Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of “DK Spaceport.”
- Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t return to correct position after falling of the course between “Airship Fortress” and “Bowser’s Castle” while gliding.
Mario Kart World June 17 Patch - Esports Impact
The entire point of this patch is to fix up a litany of ongoing issues plaguing Mario Kart World as more players continue to hit the tracks following the Switch 2’s massive launch earlier this month.
For players enjoying the competitive elements of Mario Kart, whether it be online or offline, this patch fixes up small problems with positioning on maps like Airship Fortress and Bowser’s Castle that might have impacted your performance in rare circumstances. Additionally, some online inconsistencies and communication issues have also been addressed to improve online performance.