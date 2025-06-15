Mario Kart World Weight Classes Explained
There are four weight classes in Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2: Feather, Light, Medium, and Heavy. These categories influence a character’s acceleration, handling, and overall speed. Understanding these stats is crucial when deciding which character is best suited for a particular track and how they will pair with your chosen vehicle.
Some players prefer a higher weight class for better handling and reduced chances of being knocked around. However, as the weight class increases, overall speed and acceleration tend to decrease, so keep an eye out for the style that suits you best. Whether you're trying to compete in esports tournaments or simply earn as many ranked points as possible, you need to understand the weight classes to choose the right character for your play style. Below are the fastest characters in Mario Kart World for each weight class.
Fastest Feather Weight Characters
- Baby Daisy - 1.4 Speed, 3 Acceleration, 1 Weight, 2.6 Handling
- Baby Peach - 1.4 Speed, 3 Acceleration, 1 Weight, 2.6 Handling
- Para-Biddybud - 1.4 Speed, 3 Acceleration, 1 Weight, 2.6 Handling
- Swoop - 1.4 Speed, 3 Acceleration, 1 Weight, 2.6 Handling
These small but powerful characters belong to the Feather Weight category and boast the highest acceleration in the game, along with the second-highest handling rating.
For players prioritizing acceleration, these four characters are the top choices. However, since they weigh only 1, it may be necessary to use a heavier cart to prevent being tossed around like a ping-pong ball by other characters.
Fastest Light Weight Character
- Cheep Cheep - 2.6 Speed, 2.6 Acceleration, 1.4 Weight, 2.4 Handling
Cheep Cheep is one of the new characters in Mario Kart World to be introduced and is one of the default unlocks for players to use. The fishy friend has the highest speed and acceleration in the Light Weight class and may be considered one of the better characters to start as a baseline with.
Fastest Medium Weight Characters
- King Boo - 2.2 Speed, 2 Acceleration, 2 Weight, 1.8 Handling
- Rosalina - 2.2 Speed, 2 Acceleration, 2 Weight, 1.8 Handling
- Dolphin - 2.2 Speed, 2 Acceleration, 2 Weight, 1.8 Handling
- Penguin - 2.2 Speed, 2 Acceleration, 2 Weight, 1.8 Handling
- Cataquack - 2.2 Speed, 2 Acceleration, 2 Weight, 1.8 Handling
- Piranha Plant - 2.2 Speed, 2 Acceleration, 2 Weight, 1.8 Handling
King Boo and Rosalina are among the most balanced characters in Mario Kart World, both ranking at the top of the Medium Weight class. They offer a strong combination of speed and acceleration, making them easy to handle, thanks to their middle-of-the-road weight.
Alongside them are four additional characters that are not typically found in the usual lineup, which can be unlocked for the first time using the Kamek item.
The Kamek item is new to Mario Kart World and appears as a purple crystal ball with swirling spell symbols and a golden base shaped like Kamek's face. When activated, Kamek flies ahead and summons waves of a specific enemy type, temporarily transforming all racers in front of the user.
Fastest Heavy Weight Characters
- Bowser - 2.6 Speed, 1.6 Acceleration, 2.4 Weight, 1.4 Handling
In the Heavy Weight class, Bowser stands out with the highest speed. However, his acceleration could use some improvement. As mentioned earlier, in some cases, top speed is more important than acceleration.
With 50 characters to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the right one, especially since there are four different categories. If you’re unsure about which character is best for you, we’ve simplified the selection by breaking it down by category, highlighting which characters stand out.
Characters with the Highest Speed
The characters with the highest speed at 2.6 are Bowser, Pianta, and Cheep Cheep.
Pianta, and Cheep Cheep with the fish character being the only one of the three from the Light class.
Characters with the Highest Acceleration
Baby Daisy, Baby Peach, Swoop, and Para-Biddybud are tied for best Acceleration at 3 and are all in the Feather Weight Class.
Characters with the Highest Weight
For people who want beefy characters, they can turn to Bowser and Pianta, who may lack speed but won’t be easily bumped by other players with a weight of 2.4.
Character with the Highest Handling
Pianta is the only character in Mario Kart World with a handling of 3, tying him for the highest weight and best handling. This is why both he and Bowser are often used for Time Trial world records.