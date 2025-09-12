The First Mario Sports Game on Switch 2: Mario Tennis Fever Release Date, Gameplay Revealed
Among the most recent Nintendo Direct's titles, one stood out to viewers for its esports potential. Mario Tennis Fever will continue the existing Mario Tennis franchise and add new power-ups, movement mechanics and more. Let's recap everything we know about the game, its platforms and its release date.
What is Mario Tennis Fever?
On September 12 2025, Nintendo revealed its newest Mario Tennis game during a Nintendo Direct. Mario Tennis Fever will arrive soon with classic characters from the Super Mario series. Players will meet on the tennis court, combining classic sporty techniques like "topspins, slices and lobs" with "new defensive maneuvers." Players can also use "fever rackets," which reward consistency streaks with special abilities. According to Nintendo, there are 30 different Fever Rackets, "each with different abilities, and 38 playable characters," including fan-favorites like Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser and Luigi. Fever Racket power examples include:
- Shadow Racket: can duplicate players
- Ice Racket: can freeze parts of the court
- Mini Mushroom Racket: can shrink enemies
Players will also get to explore what looks to be a surprisingly deep story mode complete with cutscenes and exploration. In it, the mario characters are turned into baby versions of themselves that will have to re-learn all of their tennis skill in order to...win? Be old again? It's unclear but the premise is extremely anime. It also likely means that we will see the baby versions be playable characters in the main game, perhaps as unlocks within the story mode itself.
Is Mario Tennis Fever on the Nintendo Switch?
Yes, Mario Tennis Fever will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 once it releases. It will also have joycon-specific controls to make the game's tennis experience more interactive.
When is Mario Tennis Fever's Release Date?
Mario Tennis Fever will release next year on Thursday, February 12 2025.
What Impact Will Mario Tennis Fever Have on Esports?
Mario Tennis Fever will have several esports modes. It is a co-op game by nature, and players can face off in Casual Play and Ranked Matches. The game will have an MMR system, and allows participants to climb the leaderboards.
This is not the first time a Nintendo title (or a Mario title) has been marketed to competitive gamers. Nintendo's Super Smash Bros series is a pillar of the FGC, and Mario Tennis has several similar predecessors. Mario Tennis Aces, released in 2018, spawned a tournament circuit. It's very possible Mario Tennis Fever could foster similar involvement.