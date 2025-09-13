Classic Mortal Kombat on Nintendo Switch? The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is Here
The modern FGC owes its form to countless classic predecessors. One such franchise, Mortal Kombat, will soon resurrect its oldest titles, taking them from arcade halls to modern Nintendo Switch platforms. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection will include the series' most iconic installments, behind-the-scenes insight and a global co-op mode. Here's everything to know about its features, release date and more.
What is the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection?
On Friday, September 12 2025, Nintendo's latest Nintendo Direct address announced an upcoming surprise for Mortal Kombat fans. A new release called the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will be available on recent consoles, including the franchise's most iconic classic titles alongside additional behind-the-scenes info.
To clarify, the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection includes multiple games in one download. All featured selections are "from the 90s and early 2000s". The series includes "arcade, console and handheld versions" so all players can experience a nostalgic blast from the past. Some controls may differ since the titles have been translated to a new platform. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection supports Local Access play, and there will also be global co-op tournaments for fans to test their skills and climb the leaderboards.
For gaming history enthusiasts, the drop will include a new documentary, never-before-seen concept art and "interviews with the game's creators."
What Platforms is the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection On?
The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will only be available on Nintendo's most recent consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It will be available digitally through the Nintendo Switch's eShop and physically through in-person and online retailers.
When Does the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Launch?
According to the Nintendo Direct, the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection's Digital Version will launch on Thursday, October 30 2025. Its physical version will be released two weeks later on Friday, December 12 2025.
Mortal Kombat's Esports Impact
As one of the first competitive fighting games, Mortal Kombat holds a unique place in the FGC and the overall esports industry. The franchise has existed since 1992, meaning it has over three decades of history, and its mechanics and format have influenced nearly all of its descendants.
The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection's co-op modes and global matchup potential could help revitalize the esports circuit surrounding its older games. While more recent titles certainly receive more engagement, cult classics can maintain a competitive population throughout the decades. For example, Super Smash Bros Melee, which originally launched in 2001, still has a thriving esports circuit over 20 years later.