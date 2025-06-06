How to Find the Nintendo Switch 2 In Stock - Best Stock Tracker
The Nintendo Switch 2's June 5, 2025 launch has caused a commotion in the gaming community. Die-hard Nintendo fans and casual competitors are all scrambling to snag the upgraded console, and it's quickly selling out at most physical locations and online retailers. Here's a quick guide on how to track Nintendo Switch 2 stock so you can hopefully get to gaming as soon as possible.
Is the Nintendo Switch Sold Out?
As of June 6 2025, the Nintendo Switch is sold out at many retailers. The console had built up considerable hype, leading to immediate purchases as soon as it dropped. Gamers even set up camps outside stores and waited in lines to be the first customers upon the Switch 2's midnight release.
However, there are still several ways players can find currently stocked Switch 2s for purchase. Nintendo has an official list of partnered retailers it is likely to stock and supply first, and some internet innovators have set up stock-tracking websites to give live updates on the Switch 2's availability.
Where Can I Buy the Switch 2?
Nintendo offers a list of partnered retailers on its website. These stores are likely to have faster and more frequent restocks and higher Switch 2 stocks available, but they may also sell out faster:
- GameStop
- Best Buy
- Target
- Walmart
- Costco
In addition, Nintendo users can register their Switch 2 interest with Nintendo's physical shop, the MyNintendo Store. This is available on Nintendo's 'How to Buy' page, and it requires an email address and a Nintendo account. Nintendo will send users an email with an invitation once it is their turn to shop. The company does state:
"Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase. If you wish to increase your opportunity of obtaining a Nintendo Switch 2 system at launch, please visit our participating retail partners above. If you wish to continue waiting for your invitation from My Nintendo Store, no further action is required after registering your interest."
How to Use Switch 2 Stock Trackers
If you're still struggling to spot a Switch 2 in stock, a live online Switch 2 stock tracker exists to help. The site, on www.nowinstock.net, includes a stock and exact price tracker for all major Switch 2 retailers. In addition, users can sign up for in-browser stock alarms that will alert them as soon as Switch 2 stock becomes available.
Esports Impact
Nintendo's brand is starkly different from many platforms, with a nostalgic draw and family-friendly image. However, it remains a key esports player and has released many competitive titles. Franchises like Super Smash Bros. and the latest Mario Kart draw plenty of attention in the tournament world, and Nintendo is expanding its offerings to external games with high-stakes circuits like Fortnite. Overall, the Nintendo Switch 2's success will help the broader esports scene rise.
We have also seen historically in esports that being early to a game is a huge advantage in the first year or two. If a player wants to go all-in on Mario Kart esports, not having access to the machine that runs it is going to be a pretty big setback.