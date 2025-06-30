Every Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 Game Launching in 2025
The Nintendo Switch 2 was accompanied by a tremendous lineup of new and existing games at its launch date, including Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, and more. Although this alone may seem like a good enough launch for a console, what's truly exciting about the new Switch is its future this year, bringing loads of new IPs as well as long-awaited sequels to its roster.
Here is a complete list of everything expected to release on the Switch 2 in 2025, including their release dates and other launch platforms. We're also mentioning games with no exact release date to keep you up to speed on recent announcements.
July
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
- Release Date: July 11, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
As a faithful remake of the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4, Iron Galaxy Studios has outdone itself. The bundle isn't just leagues better visually than the classic titles from the early 2000s, but an improvement in all other factors as well, including gameplay and controls.
What's even better is its support for crossplay, making Switch 2 users immerse themselves in a large, competitive community.
Donkey Kong Bananza
- Release Date: July 17, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2
Donkey Kong Bananza, a Switch 2 exclusive, is the first proper 3D platformer in the series in over 3 decades. The beloved yet mad Gorilla is back, and players most certainly won't be disappointed to dive back into the definitive Donkey Kong feel, with intense platforming and the trickiest of puzzles.
Shadow Labyrinth
- Release Date: July 17, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
As a 2D platformer, Shadow Labyrinth will feature the protagonist, "No. 8", navigating a maze while accompanied by Puck, a yellow orb. Sounds familiar, doesn't it? Developed and published by Bandai Namco, they have recreated the old-school feel of Pac-Man in a modern style, incorporating fast-paced combat.
Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Release Date: July 24, 2025
- Platforms(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo loves its party games and family experiences, and the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree brings new modes, gameplay options, and more fun. What's even more interesting, though, is Jamboree TV, a game show-like in-game system with audio and facial recognition for complete immersion.
Wild Hearts S
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2
Set in feudal Japan, Wild Hearts S by Koei Tecmo Games is an action RPG with diverse combat options and playstyles. It combines fantasy and futuristic automatons with a classic Japanese setting, while also incorporating mechanics similar to those found in the Monster Hunter series, for a unique gaming experience.
No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC
No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES is the latest entry to the AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES series. A colorful experience, packed with loads of secrets, puzzles, and a brand new "Escape" gameplay element. Fans of the previous game are going to be delighted to jump into this spin-off and uncover the narrative.
Note: Despite Madden joining the library next month, there are no plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 release of EA Sports College Football 26
August
Madden NFL 26
- Release Date: August 14, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Madden is a beloved series among esports and sports game fans. This time around, EA has innovated on Madden 26, adding a new "AI-powered machine learning system trained by real play calls and game situations." The exact details about this feature have yet to be announced, but the addition alone suggests that the developers are keen on exploring new ideas.
INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road
- Release Date: August 21, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road is a soccer video game meant to be enjoyed alongside friends, like EA's FIFA series. Unlike FIFA, though, Victory Road follows sharp, colorful anime style, as the video game series always has.
After countless delays, it finally launches in August, though it may see some fierce competition from Rematch, another soccer game that recently came out and dominated the scene.
STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
- Release Date: August 27, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC
A remaster of the Story of Seasons released in 2014. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar will have you taking up the role of farmer and building the largest farm around. You'll be selling crops, raising pets, befriending people along your journey and uncovering a neat little story too.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Release Date: August 28, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2
Kirby and the Forgotten Land was arguably one of the most critically acclaimed Nintendo titles of 2022. Well, the fan-favorite pink glutton, Kirby, will be making his entry yet again, just on the Switch 2 with improved framerates and better visuals.
September
Star Wars Outlaws
- Release Date: September 4, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Star Wars Outlaws was the first proper open-world game in the series. Although not receiving the most enthusiastic or positive feedback from players, Nintendo users will have the opportunity to form their own opinion on the game. It was released in August of 2024 and will be coming to the Switch 2 on September 4, 2025.
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- Release Date: September 5, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Seriex X|S, PC
Marvelous Inc. shook everyone by making Daemon X Machina in 2019. Similar to Armored Core, it has a 3D combat system, combining both melee and projectile-based combat. Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is a direct sequel, featuring new and improved visuals, as well as the return of fast-paced action.
Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
- Release Date: September 30, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles releases in two different versions - the Classic Edition and the Enhanced Edition. The classic edition is true to the original Final Fantasy Tactics, in HD textures, visuals, and an improved framerate.
Meanwhile, the enhanced version adds character voiceovers, new content, and slightly steers away from the style of the classic 90s game.
October
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Release Date: October 16, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2
Pokémon and Nintendo go hand in hand. In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, innovation in the gameplay is visible. Here, rather than turn-based combat, the action is in real-time and flows smoother than ever before. The game looks to build on the surprise success of Legends Arceus, adding more depth to the real-time elements of gameplay with a more action-game-style combat system. Basically, it's the thing evey kid has wanted since they first saw the Pokemon anime.
DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake
- Release Date: October 30, 2025
- Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
One thing's for certain, and that's the fact that the Switch 2 will have scores of remasters and remakes. DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake pays homage to the legacy of Akira Toriyama. It is a reinterpretation of the original Dragon Quest trilogy in a new and improved fashion.
Release Date To Be Announced
- Hollow Knight Silkong
- Borderlands 4
- Witchbrook
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Kirby Air Riders
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
- Drag X Drive
- Hades 2
- Two Point Museum
- Final Fantasy 7: Intergrade
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection
Esports Impact
Luckily for Switch users, most of the aforementioned names are multiplayer, but not so much so for the competitive community. Madden NFL 26 or Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 are clear examples of games that will feature live esports. However, for a newly released console, players will have to wait for proper ranked matches or tournaments among player bases.