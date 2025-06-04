Is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Worth It?
The Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is an interactive software demo that lets players poke around the console’s newest tech in a somewhat gamified way. Releasing alongside the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025, this game takes you on a guided tour through the system’s features with some light mini-games and fun trivia baked in. It looks fun, but is this something Switch 2 owners need, or just Nintendo being cheeky again?
What is Welcome Tour for the Nintendo Switch 2?
Welcome Tour is a digital showcase that can be used to show console owners what makes the Switch 2 tick. In the game, you can explore a stylized 3D world that's shaped like a giant Switch 2, walk through exhibits, and uncover nuggets of information about the tech that's powering your console.
There are simple touch-based minigames that show off features like the Switch 2's adaptive rumble, improved touchscreen sensitivity, its enhanced gyro controls, and the other unique features that it lords over the OG Nintendo Switch. Welcome Tour is built to let you feel the upgrades instead of just reading about them.
Is It Worth the Price?
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour costs ten bucks, and for what is essentially a glorified demo reel, that’s a hard sell. Demos are supposed to be free, especially when they’re tied to a console that already costs $449.99. If indie devs are out here making demos of their games free and spending their own time streaming games to their audiences, it makes no sense for Nintendo, a tech giant, to be charging for this.
Many of the features being “unveiled” in Welcome Tour will no doubt be covered in detail by tech YouTubers, influencers, and even Nintendo itself over the coming weeks. Expect to see unpacking videos, side-by-side comparisons, teardown breakdowns, and digital tours galore; all without the $10 price tag attached.
Welcome Tour doesn’t come bundled with the console, which feels like a huge misstep on Nintendo's part. A thank-you bonus or a pre-installed extra would’ve gone down a lot smoother. Instead, you’re asked to pay more after already investing nearly five hundred bucks in the latest next-gen console.
If you’re a hardcore Nintendo fan who just loves that theme park-style polish, you might get a kick out of it. There’s certainly some charm in how the Switch 2 is personified in Welcome Tour. But, for most players? Skip it. Save your $10 and check out one of the many free unboxing or feature guides that'll be online by the end of launch day (if it even takes that long).
Esports Impact
While the Switch 2 Welcome Tour isn’t doing anything for the esports scene (unless there's a secret leaderboard for the "fastest magnetic connector quiz score"), the console itself is in a prime spot to spark new competitive life for Nintendo games, particularly with Mario Kart World dropping on release day.
Mario Kart World has the setup to be a proper competitive experience. The community’s already there and ready; MKCentral, the world’s largest Mario Kart fan and player hub, never stopped racing. These players kept the scene alive through every version of the game, so it’s entirely possible we’ll see a push of Mario Kart into the esports scene from June 5.