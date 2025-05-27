2025 Esports World Cup Overwatch Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
Overwatch is seeing an esports resurgence this year with renewed player interest, in-game collaborations and Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) expansion. Overwatch's next stop is the 2025 Esports World Cup, where it will host the OWCS Mid-Season Championship. Let's explore everything about the event, including its significance, prize pool, format, schedule and how fans can watch.
- What is the Esports World Cup?
- Overwatch 2's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup
- Overwatch's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
- Overwatch's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
- How to Watch Overwatch's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC), located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is an esports tournament and convention that brings multiple titles and circuits together in one location. The event, funded by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) nonprofit, includes an Esports World Cup Festival which features fan interaction opportunities, live events and smaller tournaments for rising esports.
The Esports World Cup is also notable for having the largest cumulative prize pool in esports history at 70 million USD. The EWC held the same record in 2024, previously with a 60 million USD sum. The Esports World Cup splits the prize pool between individual tournament winners and MVP players. In addition, esports organizations register to become partnered Club Teams and accumulate points based on their esports wins. The team with the highest scores at the competition's end is crowned the year's best overall esports org and the 2025 Esports World Cup Champions.
Overwatch 2's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup
In 2024, Overwatch 2 became an Esports World Cup partner title in a contract set to extend until at least 2026. The game hosted the Mid-Season Championship of its most prestigious circuit, the Overwatch Champion Series (OWCS), at the event. The Japanese organization Crazy Raccoon took home the trophy, and placed second to Team Falcons at the OWCS World Finals later that year.
Overwatch is set to return to the EWC in 2025 with another OWCS Mid-Season Championship event. This tournament will feature 16 teams in a battle for a place in Overwatch history. Crazy Raccoon will return to defend its title. The Esports World Cup states about the event on its website:
"As one of the most enduring hero shooters ever, Overwatch 2 has a global fanbase and the competition at the EWC will feature the greatest players Overwatch 2 can muster!"
How Big is the Esports World Cup OWCS Mid-Season Championship Prize Pool?
According to Esports World Cup press releases and websites, the 2025 EWC OWCS Mid-Season Championship will sport a 1 million USD prize pool, split between winning teams based on standings. In addition, a 10,000 USD MVP award is available to the event's strongest player.
Related Article: The 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule, Prize Pool, All Games
Overwatch's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
Before the OWCS Mid-Season Championship begins, it must identify and assemble the top 16 Overwatch teams worldwide. Crazy Raccoon, 2024's EWC Champions, will return to defend its title. In addition, OWCS Stage 2 winners will qualify from each Overwatch region:
- North America: 3 teams
- EMEA: 3 teams
- China: 3 teams
- Korea: 2 teams
- Japan: 1 team
- Pacific: 1 team
- FACEIT League Latam: 1 team
Finally, the EWC Last Chance Qualifiers will allow one team to enter the event.
Group Stage
The OWCS Mid-Season Championship will kick off with a Group Stage featuring the 16 qualified teams. It contains 4 groups of 4 teams each, and will utilize a double-elimination format. The top 2 teams from each group (top 8 overall) will make it to the Playoffs.
Playoffs
The OWCS Mid-Season Championship playoffs are higher stakes than the Group Stage and also contain fewer seeds. 8 teams will compete here to become the 2025 EWC Overwatch Champions. This will occur in a single-elimination bracket, resulting in a Grand Finals match crowning the winning team.
Overwatch's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
The 2025 EWC OWCS Mid-Season Championship will occur from July 31 to August 1 2025. This places it in the middle of the Esports World Cup's duration. Here's an in-depth schedule including upcoming qualifier dates:
- June 18: OWCS Asia - Pacific: Stage 2 ends.
- June 21: OWCS Asia - Korea: Stage 2 ends.
- June 21: OWCS Asia - Japan: Stage 2 ends.
- June 21: FACEIT League LATAM: Season 1 ends.
- June 28: OWCS China: Stage 2 ends.
- June 28: OWCS EMEA: Stage 2 ends.
- June 28: OWCS North America: Stage 2 ends.
- July 17: EWC OWCS Mid-Season Championship Last Chance Qualifiers occur.
- July 31: OWCS Mid-Season Championship Group Stage begins.
- August 1: OWCS Mid-Season Championship Grand Finals occur.
How to Watch Overwatch's OWCS Mid-Season Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup will livestream all major events on its Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc. A live chat is available so fans can converse about ongoing games. In addition, the organization's YouTube account will broadcast matches, post VODs and release updates. The YouTube channel's username is @ewc.