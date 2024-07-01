Is Overwatch 2 6v6 Coming Back?
Overwatch 2 players have been frustrated with the state of tanks in the current meta. Ever since the team compositions only allowed one tank in the sequel, players have been wondering how tanks fit in and developers have been struggling to make tanks feel viable but not overbearing.
To combat this, Game Director Aaron Keller announced a Director's Take discussing some major tank changes when Season 11 is balanced. Tanks will be made, well, "tankier" so support heroes no longer have to pocket them and their abilities have more impact. But this got a lot of Overwatch 2 players talking about the possibility of 6v6 returning.
Related Article: Overwatch 2 Players Call Out Blizzard For Overpriced Reskins
Overwatch 2 players have clearly not forgotten how life was like when there were two tanks. Many feel the game was more balanced and competitively viable back then. The new attack-focused meta has left many players feeling that the game is too chaotic and most heroes seem to just focus on themselves and play too individually.
Keller noticed the continued calls for two tanks and made a comment on the issue.
Overwatch 2 Director Talks Two Tanks in OW2
After seeing the never-ending demand for 6v6, Keller decided to comment on the issue himself. On X he wrote: "We recognize that this is an important topic for many people (including us), and would like to jump into the conversation to share our POV."
Keller then stated that the return of two tanks would be discussed in the next Director's Take or Dev Update.
But it does not sound likely. We expect that the Director's Take will explain why the Overwatch 2 team does not think that 6v6 will work right now. In the past, developers claimed that games took too long and that having just one tank would make the games more active. This sort of came true but fans are not liking it.
In response to Keller's tweet, Overwatch 2 players became very hopeful. Many begged it to be added back to Quick Play so gamers could get used to it once more. Others said it would "save the game." Some said they would play the game again if the team added 6v6 back.
Only time will tell what the Dev Update will have in store.