Overwatch 2 is Finally Bringing Back 6v6
Blizzard is finally listening to one of the Overwatch community’s biggest requests and will begin testing 6v6 matchmaking for Overwatch 2 during Season 14.
After mentioning the possibility of bringing Overwatch’s classic 6v6 format to Overwatch 2 back in July, Blizzard is now moving forward with plans to test the mode with two different sessions during Season 14, which is set to start on Dec. 10.
According to Blizzard’s new Director’s Take post, the first 2-2-2 role queue test will begin a week into Season 14 but will look different from Overwatch’s original format. To start, that includes running an open queue where every team must have at least one and a maximum of three players per role. The second test will be the classic format with a few twists to make it fit Overwatch 2.
These tests look like they will be open to all players via unranked cards and will see multiple balance patches that will only apply to the test modes, which will implement things like toning down Tank power and survivability.
Not only will 6v6 finally begin in-game testing, but 5v5 will also see some new updates “aimed at testing flexibility” within the format. As part of this, a “Limit 2” will be tested, allowing players to play any role as long as the total number on a team does not surpass two—including Tank, even though they will have less health in this mode.
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller notes that these tests don’t mean anything on their own, but show that the team wants to make “the game that you want to play” and will be focused on watching how these tests are received.
“In the world where a surge of players join this mode and continuously play it, then we have the signal we need to do more with it. I think what that “more” is depends on the level of excitement,” Keller said. “Is there a world where both 5v5 and 6v6 exist permanently in Overwatch 2? If you had asked me a few months ago, I would have said no. As we’ve discussed Overwatch 2’s future in light of making the game that our players want to play, we know our players can want more than one experience, and it would be something we'd need to consider moving forward.”
In addition to these new limits and tests, Season 13 will still be getting more updates, and the team has teased a “special surprise just around the corner.”