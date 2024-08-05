Overwatch 2 Could Go 7v7 Some Day
Overwatch 2 Director Aaron Keller recently stated that 6v6 is likely returning but now fans are hearing about the possibility of 7v7.
In a recent episode of the Group Up podcast, Overwatch 2 content creators SVB and Flats interviewed Keller about the recent 6v6 update. In the same episode, they found out that developers were also working on a 7v7 mode.
Keller admitted that the team did really early playtests of 7v7 but at the time the feedback was that players felt "attacked from everywhere." It was apparently too chaotic and too difficult to keep track of for competitive players.
The seven-hero teams would most likely consist of:
- 2 tanks
- 3 DPS
- 2 support
It's easy to see how this would become overwhelming, with incoming damage coming from too many angles and not enough utility to protect teams from the waves of bullets and projectiles. Some fans, however, felt that the mode would be fun to try out.
Will Overwatch 2 Get 7v7?
Maybe.
Right now, as the heroes are, it seems unlikely that 7v7 would make a lot of sense. The game is currently built with 5v5 in mind. It will even be tricky to see how the aggressive reworks focused on fast-paced mobility and damage dealing will play out in a two-tank mode. Still, it's not off the table forever.
Said Keller: "It's funny. I did say early, the right decisions can change over time. So, maybe that's something you revisit."
in response, Twitch viewers reacted with horror. Most did not want 7v7 to come to Overwatch 2, joking that the netcode and enginge can't handle it. A few did say they wanted to see the experiment, however.
Right now it's pretty unlikely. Developers are currently working on implementing 6v6 again and this will be a slow process. In a blog post discussing the future of 6v6, Keller mentioned bringing it back as a playtest or limited time mode.
At the time, he wrote: "While a limited time test could arrive sooner, the team is still investigating exactly how long it would take to permanently increase performance across the game. This would be a large effort that would most likely take at least several seasons to accomplish."