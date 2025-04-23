All Gundam Wing Skins Coming to Overwatch in Season 16
Fan-favorite Overwatch tank D.va is known for her iconic mecha suit design. New Season 16 leaks have revealed that several mech friends could soon join her: an Overwatch x Gundam Wing collaboration is reportedly in the works, and it will include themed skins for at least four heroes. Let's explore everything we know about the Gundam Wing skins, which characters are included, when they will arrive and more.
Overwatch x Gundam Wing: Upcoming Collab
Overwatch has been open about drawing its Season 16 inspiration from classic anime. The recent DokiWatch drop included designs based on the Magical Girl genre, where teenagers team up and use powers to fight evil, and referenced iconic series like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura. It seems the next skin bundle drop will follow this trend, as Overwatch will soon introduce a mecha-themed Gundam Wing skin collaboration.
Related Article: Overwatch 2 Season 16: Release Time, Freja, Stadium Mode, All New Skins
The mecha genre is hugely popular in Japan. In anime, it usually involves armored war robots, which human pilots operate in battle. Mecha shows often occur in a dystopian sci-fi society. Some famous examples are Code Geass, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Darling in the Franxx and Gundam Wing. Mecha has also been quite trendy in video games, inspiring the Armored Core series and the more recent title Mecha Break. Overwatch tank D.Va is technically a mecha character.
Datamining account @Llamalaxy originally leaked the Gundam Wing collaboration on March 28 2025 on X.com. The set will allegedly celebrate Gundam Wing's 30th anniversary since its 1995 launch.
Ex-Blizzard employee and reputable leaker @OverwatchNaeri later confirmed this leak with another X.com post on April 22 2025. This update also included detailed images, helping players visualize how the Gundam Wing Overwatch skins will appear in-game.
Chinese game development and publishing company NetEase reportedly provided the original images. They display four Overwatch 2 heroes redesigned into Gundam Wing mechs and have an anime-inspired graphic art style.
Which Overwatch Heroes Have Gundam Wing Skins?
According to Naeri, at least four heroes will have Gundam Wing skins. Notably, D.Va ( a mecha character by concept) does not appear to have a Gundam Wing costume.
Each skin also references a specific Gundam model which matches its intended Hero's traits:
- Mercy: Wing, the protagonist Heero Yuy's suit and the main Gundam in the original series; it has flying abilities.
- Ramattra: Heavyarms, the third Operation Meteor Gundam. It has high damage potential and a long range.
- Reaper: Deathscythe, a Gundam prioritizing stealth and an assassination/dive playstyle.
- Soldier 76: Tallgeese, the first Gundam with slow speeds but extreme durability and heavy armor.
It's possible the bundle's full release will also include additional cosmetics like nameplates, icons, sprays, emotes and titles. An event may accompany it, similarly to the DokiWatch drop's related challenges.
Community Reactions
The Overwatch player base is generally excited for the collaboration. However, many wonder why Mercy is receiving so many skins this season, and some say Pharah (who already has a mechanical suit of armor) or Echo (an artificial intelligence robot with a sci-fi storyline) would have been better fits for Wing.
User @Table_top_ninja says, "crazy mercy just got like 50 skins in the last 2 months." However, they clarify they are "Happy the other folks are cooking." Another netizen, @hereforev3r, comments, "Echo and Pharah are right there..."
Players do seem extremely happy with the Ramattra skin, which fits his character and damage-focused abilities well. Ramattra also has fewer skins than other heroes, so his mains appreciate that he is receiving some attention. User @choerryismyoomf writes, "YES NEW SOLDIER AND REAPER CONTENT WE WON."
When Will the Overwatch x Gundam Wing Skins Release?
The Overwatch team will reportedly announce the Overwatch x Gundam Wing collaboration on April 29 2025. Since the current competitive phase doesn't end until June 2025, the Gundam Wing collection will likely be released during Season 16.
Another important clue towards a fast release is the set's 30th anniversary theme. Gundam Wing premiered in Japan on April 7 1995, so the date is already overdue — the Gundam Wing set could arrive in late April or early May.
How to Get the Overwatch x Gundam Wing Skins
The Overwatch x Gundam Wing skins will likely be part of a Shop bundle and cost Overwatch Coins. However, some may be available for free through challenges or other activities. Based on precedent from previous bundle drops, players can likely purchase individual Heroes' skins separately.
How Much Will the Overwatch x Gundam Wing Skins Cost?
Since we don't know what tier the skins are yet, it's difficult to say how much they would cost. Further information will likely emerge as the official April 29 reveal date approaches.
Esports Impact
The Overwatch x Gundam Wing collaboration will likely increase the game's player count for a brief time upon release, resulting in faster queue times and more active servers. It's also likely the skins will increase Mercy, Reaper, Ramattra and Soldier 76's pick rates as players test them out.