Beloved LTMs Return for Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event

Some popular LTM modes are returning for, well, a limited time.

Olivia Richman

Overwatch 2's annual anniversary event is coming and this time it's looking to be massive.

Overwatch 2 is having an anniversary event that will include the return of popular modes. These modes will appear during different times, giving fans a chance to experience each game mode week after week. Here's the schedule!

When Is the Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event?

Overwatch 2's next anniversary event starts on September 24, 2024.

Not much is known about the contents of the anniversary event aside from the return of some popular game modes. Fans are likely waiting to see what exciting skins will return from the past.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event LTM Modes Schedule

Ready to play some LTMs? Here are the ones returning for the upcoming anniversary event.

  • Week 1: Beast Hunt and Community Crafted
  • Week 2: April Fools 2024 and Cosmic Crisis
  • Week 3: Mirrorwatch and Prop Hunt

Beast Hunt: Fight a massive Orisa

Community Crafted: Balance changes created by players

April Fools 2024: Compete with satirical, wacky hero updates

Cosmic Crisis: Fight together to take down Eldrich horors

Mirrorwatch: Evil heroes become good and vice versa, with new abilities to match

Prop Hunt: Inspired by other FPS, hide in plain sight as an object and don't get caught

Overwatch 2 fans immediately responded how you'd expect: Where's Archive mode?

Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

