Beloved LTMs Return for Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event
Overwatch 2's annual anniversary event is coming and this time it's looking to be massive.
Overwatch 2 is having an anniversary event that will include the return of popular modes. These modes will appear during different times, giving fans a chance to experience each game mode week after week. Here's the schedule!
When Is the Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event?
Overwatch 2's next anniversary event starts on September 24, 2024.
Not much is known about the contents of the anniversary event aside from the return of some popular game modes. Fans are likely waiting to see what exciting skins will return from the past.
Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event LTM Modes Schedule
Ready to play some LTMs? Here are the ones returning for the upcoming anniversary event.
- Week 1: Beast Hunt and Community Crafted
- Week 2: April Fools 2024 and Cosmic Crisis
- Week 3: Mirrorwatch and Prop Hunt
Beast Hunt: Fight a massive Orisa
Community Crafted: Balance changes created by players
April Fools 2024: Compete with satirical, wacky hero updates
Cosmic Crisis: Fight together to take down Eldrich horors
Mirrorwatch: Evil heroes become good and vice versa, with new abilities to match
Prop Hunt: Inspired by other FPS, hide in plain sight as an object and don't get caught
Overwatch 2 fans immediately responded how you'd expect: Where's Archive mode?