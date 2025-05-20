Overwatch 2 Art Team Talks Street Fighter Influences, New Collab Skins, and Working With Capcom
The choices behind some characters getting new skins might surprise you.
Street Fighter's influence on Overwatch, and the developers, runs deep.
Overwatch 2 is stepping into an entirely new kind of fight with its Street Fighter collab, as it marks the first time Blizzard has integrated the game with a video game IP outside of its own catalog.
With eight new skins based on iconic Street Fighter characters coming to Overwatch 2 on May 20, there are a lot of question marks. And, ahead of the collab’s release, Esports Illustrated was able to talk with Overwatch art director Dion Rogers and the game’s former character art director, Arnold Tsang, who collaborated with the team on parts of the project, about capturing Capcom’s magic in Overwatch designs.
Overwatch is no stranger to collabs now, and it continues to push boundaries with how the team integrates new IP into the game. But with this Street Fighter collaboration, Capcom helped the team make it as smooth and fun to work on as possible. Blizzard even had near complete control over which characters they were able to bring into Overwatch, with Rogers confirming the top eight heroes on the team’s wishlist were the ones that made the cut.
When in talks with Capcom, this collab ended up being Street Fighter 6-specific, meaning the team had free rein to plan and design pitches for any character as long as they were featured in SF6. The team quickly narrowed things down to their top 10 and worked hard on concept art, eventually knocking that list down to their top eight, which were all approved, leading to the largest Overwatch collab to date with eight unique skins and their added cosmetics, such as emotes.
“There is always some technical challenges [working on collabs] based on the character models, and that’s part of Overwatch’s uniqueness, every hero is a different challenge for us. But this collab, we hit the top eight,” Rogers said. “When we got together and settled on our top choices, we got them all. We hit everyone that the team was like ‘please do this.” There were concept artists drawing all day long and sending me sketches, everyone got to contribute to the final list of heroes. Obviously Capcom gave us some advice and suggestions, and even helped us overcome a lot of technical challenges, but [the choices] really did come from the team’s excitement.”
Rogers notes that Capcom was a great partner, directly answering questions about the best way to go about certain designs or making things as accurate to Street Fighter as possible. But when it came to the collab itself, the Japanese company told Blizzard “if your engine can handle it, do it” after approving pitches.
There was even a bit of early talk about some emotes, like Hanzo’s rendition of Ryu’s Hadoken, actually dealing a single damage for some flair, though the team scrapped that because they knew even something small like that could end up being broken down the line.
As for why certain characters like Juno were given specific skins, the Overwatch team didn’t actually plan to stick strictly to Street Fighter’s World Warrior blueprint. Instead, the choices were made based on which Overwatch hero might match up best as a cosplayer, since each crossover skin is supposed to be that hero cosplaying another character from the collab IP.
Specifically, Rogers noted that the team nerded out over which Overwatch heroes would fit to cosplay their top choices for Street Fighter characters, going based on vibes and overall compatibility rather than place of birth or race.
For example, the team picked Widowmaker for Cammy over Tracer because it was a better fit between the two characters. Tsang put it best, saying that Cammy and Widow both have a similar “fem fatal character with the amnesia assassin kind of vibe.” The same can be said for Sigma’s epic rarity M. Bison skin, which Rogers says the team “pushed further than we normally do” to make it look great.
Though there may have been some personal preference that slipped in, too, according to Rogers.
“Chun-Li is my main in Street Fighter and right now, Juno is my main in Overwatch. So I pulled the art director card and said ‘this is your character’ (laughs,)” Rogers said. They match though. She moves quick like Chun-Li, has a cool kick (with her melee attack.)”
And you’ll see a lot of little influences throughout these designs, such as Zenyatta having new cuts in areas that give the added appearance that his mechanical arms could stretch like Dhalsim’s yoga lengthening, or Soldier 76 having an emote using Guile’s comb that he can use with other skins.
This type of collaboration could have big impacts on things like future IP partnerships or even competitive play if things expand like the team mentioned back with the LE SSERAFIM collab. But even if the Street Fighter collab won’t have an impact on the gameplay, Capcom’s legendary franchise did heavily influence Overwatch from its earliest days.
“It felt so natural because a lot of these characters from Street Fighter were on my mind when designing some of these heroes. It’s almost like something I’ve always wanted to to, and suddenly I finally had the opportunity to do it,” Tsang said. “As I was drawing these characters, I almost forgot who I was drawing. Am I drawing Cammy or Widowmaker? It almost didn’t matter because there was so much synergy between the two universes and then the two characters. It felt very natural and fun to do.”
Tsang also mentioned that many members of the Ovewatch team played Street Fighter IV every day during breaks while the original game was under development, a tradition that has continued into Street Fighter 6 even as the team has changed over the years, with associate game director Alec Dawson recently competing at Evo Japan.
“When Street Fighter 6 came out, that might have delayed a few patches [for Overwatch 2] (laughs,)” Rogers said. “It was a big part of break time. People would go jump on the PlayStation and we had internal tournaments.”
And, when asked about this being Overwatch’s first non-Blizzard video game crossover, Rogers simply grinned, laughed, and said: “It was great that this is our first video game collab. If it had to be one, this is the one to do as the first.”