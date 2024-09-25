Do You Need Nintendo Switch Online to Play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is available on every console, even the Nintendo Switch. If that is your preference for playing Blizzard's hero shooter, you may be wondering if you need Nintendo's online membership to play.
Overwatch 2 came to the Nintendo Switch two years ago and it has been met with some criticism. Players have noted it's not the most optimal way to play thanks to the low FPS and laggy WiFi. Still, it works well with Nintendo's controllers and can still offer some fun gameplay. Plus playing it on the go is pretty cool.
Here's all you need to know about playing Overwatch 2 on the Nintendo Switch.
No, you don't need Nintendo Switch Online!
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game. This means that you are not required to have Nintendo Switch Online to play it. All you need is a WiFi connection.
Other free games like Fortnite and Apex Legends also do not require Nintendo Switch Online services to play.
Do You Need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold For Overwatch 2?
Similarly to on the Nintendo Switch, you don't need online services for any console to play Overwatch 2.
You don't need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Overwatch 2. But you will need to make sure your PlayStation or Xbox console is connected to WiFi.
How Much Space Do You Need on Nintendo Switch to Play OW2?
Overwatch 2 requires 26.2 GB to download on Nintendo Switch. For many gamers, they don't have this amount of free space on the small console. Try using a Micro SD card to make more room. Hopefully, the Nintendo Switch 2 has more space.