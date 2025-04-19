Magical Girls are Coming to Overwatch 2: DokiWatch and Mercy Mythic Weapons
Overwatch 2 Season 16 is fast approaching. While it will include plenty of competitive updates like a new Stadium mode and refreshed Perks, there are also many cosmetic additions to explore: Season 16 will introduce an anime-inspired DokiWatch skin line and Magical Girl-themed Mercy Mythic weapon skins. Let's explore everything we know about the DokiWatch and Mercy weapon skins, how players can obtain them and when they will be released.
Overwatch 2 Season 16: Anime Inspirations
Overwatch 2 's next update is introducing a bright and lighthearted new concept to refresh its skin pool. Season 16 will include anime-themed goodies, including a DokiWatch skin line for several heroes and fresh Mercy Mythic weapons.
Heroes with DokiWatch Skins:
- Freja
- Juno
- Brigitte
- Widowmaker
- Kiriko
- Mercy
- D.Va
The new skins draw inspiration from the Magical Girl anime genre, where a teenage protagonist gains magic powers and uses them to fight evil while discovering the power of friendship. Famous examples include the iconic shows Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura. The skin line's name, 'DokiWatch', also references anime and Japanese culture as 'doki' is a word describing a thumping heartbeat. For example, if your Mercy completes a clutch res and saves the match, your heart might be going 'doki doki' afterward!
Overwatch 2's announcements state regarding the skin line:
"Unleash your inner magical girl with DokiWatch! Join the fight against Woe with the dazzling Heroes of Heart, their leader, Mythic Heart of Hope Juno, and Mercy’s new Merciful Magitech Mythic Weapon Skin arriving later this Season."
Related Article: Everything in Overwatch 2 Season 16: Release Date, Gundam Collab, Freja
New Season 16 Mercy Mythic Weapon Skins: 'Merciful Magitech'
The Season 16 update will also include new Mercy 'Merciful Magitech' Mythic Weapon skins. Mercy already fits the Magical Girl genre well since she carries a healing staff by default. Now, skin updates can transform it into a Magical Girl wand with a 'kawaii' flying buddy. The staff is reportedly influenced by Sailor Moon's Moon Stick and Cardcaptor Sakura's protagonist's Star Wand. In addition, the tiny winged companion draws inspiration from Cerberus, a Guardian from Cardcaptor Sakura.
How to Get the DokiWatch and Merciful Magitech Mythic Weapon Skins
Once they arrive, players can likely purchase some of the DokiWatch skins in Overwatch 2's shop. The skins will probably cost Overwatch Coins, which are the title's in-game currency. One Overwatch Coin is roughly equivalent to a bit more than one USD, and players can buy them by clicking the small orange '+' button in the top right of the home screen.
Since the DokiWatch drop also includes several Mythic skins, players will need Mythic Prisms to obtain them. Users can buy them from the same pop-up used for Overwatch Coins. Next, they must navigate to the "Shop" tab and click the triangular "Mythic" icon.
It's also possible some of the less exclusive Dokiwatch skins could appear in the Season 16 battle pass, but this is not confirmed.
When do the DokiWatch Skins and Merciful Magitech Mythic Weapons Release?
According to Overwatch 2's Season 16 previews, the DokiWatch skins should be released at the Season 16 launch. However, Mercy's Mythic Weapon skins will arrive later in the season. Exact rollout times are always subject to change and may depend on the player's server location. Season 16 is set to arrive on Tuesday, April 22 2025 at 7:00 UTC. In other timezones, that translates to:
- PT: 11:00 AM
- CT: 1:00 PM
- ET: 2:00 PM
- BRT: 3:00 PM
- UK (London): 6:00 PM
- CET: 7:00 PM
Related Article: How to Pre-Download Overwatch 2 Season 16
Esports Impact
Mercy has been a staple of competitive Overwatch since the game's first beta, but Blizzard has introduced a lot of supports since those early days. Right now Juno seems to be the favorite of both devs and the community with a 53.57% win rate in Grandmaster according to Overbuffed.
Right now, Mercy sits at just 44%, but perhaps Season 16 will be her return to form. A new season means a huge balance patch, and there's no better time to buff a character than when they're about to receive a high quality mythic weapon.