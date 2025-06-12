Overwatch: Doomfist has been Disabled for Over 12 Hours for Punching Too Good
Since the very first trailer dropped at Blizzcon and introduced players to the world of Overwatch, Doomfist's gauntlet and powerful punch have been an iconic part of the game's lore. Now, Doomfist appears to be punching so hard that he has had to be removed from the game's ranked queue. Here's what we know.
Why is Doomfist Disabled in Ranked/Competitive
Last night, Overwatch quietly made Doomfist unable to be selected in Competitive. While an official statement has not been released, players and Doomfist mains in particular cited a "game breaking bug" that allowed the hero to earn a free empowered punch by canceling his ultimate. This allows the hero to do way too much damage to have any reasonable counterplay.
This is not an entirely uncommon occurence in competitive video games. When players are competing at the highest level, whether for prize money or simply the clout of a high rank, they are going to try and find any glitch or exploit that allows them to get an edge over the competition. Valorant recently had to disable Omen for nearly a full day while trying to fix a bug that similarly warped the game in competitive queues.
While Blizzard is likely to fix this bug relatively quickly, it has been over 12 hours with no official timeline. The official Overwatch accounts have not posted about the bug or Doomfist being disabled at all. To stay up to date on whether or not Doomfist is playable, gamers can follow Overwatch Calvary on Twitter or keep an eye on the subreddits or official forums.
Esports Impact
Without the Empowered Punch bug, Doomfist wasn't necessarily a big threat in competitive Overwatch. According to Overbuff, a site that tracks usage and win statistics for Overwatch heroes, Doomfist had a 47% win rate at Grandmaster level. He's also currently the 10th most-picked tank hero behind the likes of Reindhardt, Orisa, Junker Queen, Sigma, Winston, and other notable names.
While Doomfist may not have been the biggest meta threat, a bug that powerful would have made him a must-pick in every match for both teams. Overwatch is a game built on diversity, composition synergy, and the ability to adapt to unique situations. If every game just becomes about running away from the punching guy, we're not really playing Overwatch anymore.