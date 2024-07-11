Dorodo Map Disabled in Overwatch 2, Space Ranger Easter Egg Not To Blame
Overwatch 2 developers have disabled the Dorodo map.
Late July 10, Blizzard quietly confirmed that Dorodo has been disabled due to some ongoing issues with the map. On the official Blizzard blog, developers stated: "Dorado has been disabled as we investigate issues with crashing. Note, this is not necessarily due a certain spacecraft literally crashing into the map."
It's not completely clear what has been causing the map to crash. Blizzard is claiming that it's not related to the Space Ranger spacecraft that's suddenly appeared on the map.
The Space Ranger spacecraft is actually a hint at a possible future hero or at least some juicy Overwatch 2 lore. Clever players noticed that morse code is sounding from the ship. It says:
J HAS LANDED
ATTEMPTING TRANSMISSION TO RPT
AWAITING RESPONSE
This has some players wondering if it's Jiayi, a friend of Mei's on the Lucheng Interstellar. A dataminer, however, found that the Space Ranger's name is Juno and she's actually Jiyayi's daughter. She hails from the Mars colony and would match the age range of the hero a bit more.
There is also a photo inside the spacecraft that has the mysterious character with Mei. It appears that they have worked together in some way.
This mysterious hero will land on the roster sometime in 2024. Nothing has been confirmed just yet.
As for Dorado, we don't exactly know when it's returning. Hopefully Blizzard will have a fix soon since developers are aware of the situation.