Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
The highlight of the Esports World Cup Week 4 is the Overwatch 2 tournament, with top teams from all over the world competing for a $1 million prize pool.
After the fall of the Overwatch League, fans of the hero shooter have been aimlessly searching for a new way to watch top tier Overwatch 2. One way is the Overwatch 2 tournament in Saudi Arabia this week. Here's all you need to know.
Esports World Cup OW2 Teams
There will be 16 teams competing in the Esports World Cup These teams qualified for the competition by placing high in their regional qualifiers or having a great performance at OWCS Dallas. Here are the teams:
- Spacestation Gaming
- ENCE
- Bleed
- Crazy Raccoon
- Team Falcons
- ZETA Division
- Fnatic
- LGD.OA
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Twisted Minds
- Virtus.Pro
- Toronto Ultra
- M80
- NTMR
- ROC Esports
- The Great Showmen
Esports World Cup OW2 Format
The 16 teams above will be split into four groups of four, competing in round-robin brackets featuring best-of-five games. The top three games in each group will head to the Playoffs. The number one team from each group will be given a first round bye in the Finals.
The Playoffs will be single elimination. The top teams that make it out of this intense stage will take place in the best-of-five finals matches.
Esports World Cup OW2 Schedule
Here is the upcoming schedule for Groups!
Wednesday, July 24
7am: Toronto Ultra vs. Gaimin | Crazy Raccoon vs. ROC Esports
8:30am: Falcons vs. The Great Showmen | LGD.OA vs. Twisted Minds
10am: ENCE vs. M80 | ZETA vs. Bleed
11:30am: Spacestation vs. NTMR | Fnatic vs. VP
1pm: ENCE vs. Bleed | ZETA vs. M80
2:30pm: Spacestation vs. VP | Fnatic vs. NTMR
Thursday, July 25
7am: Toronto Ultra vs. ROC Esports | Crazy Raccoon vs. Gaimin
8:30am: LGD.OA vs. The Great Showmen | Falcons vs. Twisted Minds
10am: Gaimin vs. ROC Esports | Crazy Raccoon vs. Toronto Ultra
11:30am: Falcons vs. LGD.OA | Twisted Minds vs. The Great Showmen
1pm: M80 vs. Bleed | ZETA vs. ENCE
2:30pm: Spacestation vs. Fnatic | VP vs. NTMR
4pm: Tiebreakers (if necessary)
This will be followed by the Playoffs and then the Finals, which take place on July 28.
How to Watch the Esports World Cup OW2 Tournament
The Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. Check out every channel here!