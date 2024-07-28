What Does Expected Mean in Overwatch 2 Competitive?
When you play Ranked in Overwatch 2, you usually are placed in evenly skilled matches that feel fair and balanced. But some players have noticed that certain matches have the "Expected" tag on them after the game is done. What does expected mean in Overwatch 2?
Related Article: Overwatch 2 Is Getting 6v6 Again
Like most multiplayer shooters, Overwatch 2 relies on skill based matchmaking to create balanced matches. While the full details are not publicly revealed, the general way SBMM works is by using players' past performances and win rate against similarly matched opponents to figure out which players are the most similarly matched.
But of course, it's not possible for all players in a match to be the exact same skill ranking. That's when you might see the tags "Expected" or "Consolation."
What Does Expected Mean After an OW2 Match?
When you see the word "Expected" after a match that means your team was expected to win the match. Because your team was probably a higher rank on average than your opponents', this means you get less points for the win. You'll still get points, of course, but not as much as matches where you are the underdog.
Related Article: Overwatch 2 Wide Match Explained
What Does Consolation Mean in OW2?
If you see "Consolation" as a tag after a match that means your team was expected to lose the match. Your team probably has a lower skill level or rank on average than the other team, so you don't lose as many points when you lose to them.