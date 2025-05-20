Overwatch is Giving Away a Free 'Toxic Bastion' Skin with Merch Purchase
Overwatch's lovable war robot is a fan-favorite character with many techniques and turrets. Players already know his gentle, animal-loving side, but they will soon meet Toxic Bastion — and no, we don't mean the Bastion who flanks or the Bastion who goes for a self-healing build. The Toxic Bastion skin will arrive for free as part of a limited-time Overwatch promotion. Let's explore everything we know about the cosmetic, how players can get it and its effects.
Overwatch Announces a Legendary 'Toxic Bastion' Skin
On May 19 2025, Overwatch officially announced a new 'Toxic Bastion' Legendary skin on its Blizzard Gear shop page. The skin reimagines classic, blocky Bastion in a Ghostbusters-esque style, turning his head into a human brain floating in a mysterious green substance. Bastion's little bird buddy (fun fact: his name is Ganymede) does not escape the sci-fi takeover, with his body also suspended in goo. Don't worry, though — Ganymede is still alive and well as a cyborg (or cy-bird?) perched on Bastion's shoulder.
Related Article: Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Collab Bundle Options Explained
How to Get the Toxic Bastion Skin in Overwatch
According to Blizzard, the new Toxic Bastion skin is free with a purchase from the Blizzard Gear store's Overwatch section. The shop includes clothing, prints, minifigures and more Merch options. It is located at https://gear.blizzard.com/collections/overwatch . Any item bought, no matter its price, will grant players a unique Toxic Bastion code.
FAQS
Can I Get the Toxic Bastion Skin from Purchases in the In-Game Overwatch Shop?
No, purchases from Overwatch's in-game store, like skins and sprays, do not count towards a Toxic Bastion code. Only real-life item purchases from the official Blizzard Gear shop count.
How Long Will the Free Toxic Bastion Overwatch Promotion Last?
Overwatch players can only earn Toxic Bastion from Monday, May 19 2025 to Monday, June 2 2025. This means the promotion will last for about two weeks.
Will Toxic Bastion Come Back to Overwatch?
Toxic Bastion is a limited-time cosmetic, and he will not return after the event ends. After all, he's already returned from the dead as a cyborg once, so doing it again is a big ask.
How Do I Claim Toxic Bastion in Overwatch?
After completing an eligible purchase on the Blizzard Gear store, players will receive a unique item code. They can then input this code through the Battle.net launcher app. To do so, they should follow these steps:
- Launch Battle.net and log in if needed.
- On the top-right corner of the screen, select your Profile icon.
- A drop-down menu should appear with a "Redeem Code" option. Click this option.
- Enter your unique Toxic Bastion code in the space provided.
Once this process is complete, Toxic Bastion should automatically appear in your Overwatch Account.
Esports Impact
For a brief period in early 2025, Bastion dominated the scene with a self-healing sustain build and extreme damage potential. However, the Overwatch team quickly ended his reign with a hotfix nerf, and he hasn't seen the same success since. According to stat-tracker Overbuff, Bastion has one of the lowest DPS pick rates at just 1.24% overall. His win rate is also slightly lacking at about 49%. While he can pummel enemies with damage, Bastion is extremely immobile, is vulnerable to dives, struggles in clustered teamfights and requires intense positioning knowledge to play correctly. He can dominate in low ranks with damage boosts, but Bastion is just not the strongest DPS in the meta right now. In addition, he is unavailable in Overwatch's popular Stadium Mode at the time of writing, adding to his lack of recent visibility. This new Bastion skin could slightly increase his pick rate if the promotion is successful.