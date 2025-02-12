Freja - New Hero Abilities, Release Date, and Everything We Know
Overwatch 2 is almost ready to welcome a new Hero to the roster as the explosive bounty hunter Freja prepares to dash into the fray. Freja will be the 43rd Hero released for Overwatch 2, and the first will be added after the game goes through some massive changes in Season 15. With the addition of Perks and other game-shifting mechanics, here is everything you need to know about the fleet-footed “archer.”
When Does Freja Release in Overwatch 2?
Freja is not included as part of Overwatch 2 Season 15, which releases on Feb. 18. Instead, the new hero will be added in Season 16 later in the year. Even though Freja won’t be released in Season 15, players will have a chance to play her before Season 16 launches in a free trial weekend.
Every Overwatch 2 season typically runs for nine weeks before a new season begins. With Season 15 set to drop on Feb. 18, Season 16 should begin on or around April 21. Additional details about a release date will be shared by Blizzard at some point in the coming weeks.
Overwatch 2 - All Freja Abilities and Details
According to Blizzard, Freja is a former search and rescue operative who now acts as a bounty hunter. Using her explosive crossbow she will “require precision and a steady aim to master.”
- Revdraw Crossbow: Unload a flurry of rapid-fire bolts from Freja’s crossbow to pressure enemies with quick projectiles.
- Take Aim: Fire a high-speed explosive bolt that will damage enemies within upon impact.
- Quick Dash: Dash quickly in any direction while automatically reloading your explosive bold and evading enemies.
- Updraft: Freja launches herself into the air using a gust of wind.
- Bola Shot: Fire an explosive shot that wraps around an enemy on impact and stuns them for a time.
High mobility heroes usually find a strong place in the esports meta given that they allow for more skill expression by the best damage dealers in the pro scene. With a CC ultimate and multiple ways to keep herself safe, we'll likely see highligh-reel-level plays from top pros in no time.
When she releases, Freja will also have access to Perks that will alter or change how her moves and abilities work during a match. This is part of a new update in Season 15 that Blizzard is using to give players more options to customize heroes over the course of playing and opening the door for more reactive strategies.
Who is the Next Overwatch 2 Hero?
With the release of Freja confirmed for Season 16, Blizzard has also shared a bit of info about the next hero coming after her—Aqua.
Aqua is a Chinese hero who uses water to “manipulate the battlefield with an innovative playstyle.” Outside of concept art, however, the developers did not show off much about what will be Overwatch 2’s 44th Hero. Aqua is set to release in Season 18, showing that OW2 is still set on releasing one new hero every other season. Based on the usual nine-week timeline, Season 18 should begin on or around Sept. 1.