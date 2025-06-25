Overwatch x G.I. Joe Collab: Release Date, Skins, Event
Overwatch's Heroes will be serving (literally) in an upcoming G.I. Joe partnership. The event will transform several characters into classic franchise figures, lighting up the battlefield with a tactical flair. Let's explore everything about the Overwatch x G.I. Joe collab, including its release date, contents, accompanying event and what it means for the game.
Overwatch Announces a G.I. Joe Collab
On June 25 2025, Overwatch officially announced its next partnership project: a collaboration with action-packed franchise G.I. Joe. The series, founded in 1964 by toy company Hasbro, stars an American soldier during his missions and adventures, often with a military twist. G.I. Joe will release a themed Overwatch skin bundle, offer multiple free event rewards and include in-game challenges.
In an accompanying website release, the Overwatch team describes the venture: "The battle lines are drawn. Conflict is no longer a question of if or when, but who you fight for. So suit up, pick a side, and earn some tacti-cool rewards as Overwatch 2 teams up with the legendary world of G.I. Joe in a limited-time collaboration."
When Will the Overwatch x G.I. Joe Collab Release?
According to the Activision Blizzard team, the Overwatch x G.I. Joe event will remain active from Tuesday, July 1 to Monday, July 14. This means players will have 2 weeks to complete challenges, purchase bundles and earn rewards. In addition, the launch serendipitously coincides with American Independence Day, the 4th of July.
Related Article: Overwatch Season 17 Patch Notes: New Map, New Mode, Stadium Balance Changes
All Overwatch x G.I. Joe Collab Skins
5 unique skins are releasing as part of the Overwatch x G.I. Joe event. Each Legendary Tier costume reimagines one of Overwatch's classic Heroes as a classic character from the G.I. Joe movies, action figures or games.
- Snake Eyes Genji: a disciplined special-ops member.
- Scarlett Freja: a counterintelligence operative/spy.
- Baroness Widowmaker: a 'femme fatale' character.
- Cobra Commander Reaper: leads G.I. Joe's enemy organization, Cobra.
- Destro Doomfist: Cobra's main brawler, a martial arts master with metal armor.
The G.I. Joe drop will be available as a full Mega Bundle, or players can purchase individual skins separately. The Mega Bundle will cost more, but it has an overall higher value.
How Much Will the Overwatch x G.I. Joe Skins Cost?
Overwatch has not yet revealed the G.I. Joe Mega Bundle's exact cost. However, as all the Costumes are Legendary skins, they could likely fall between 1,000 and 1,900 Overwatch Coins each (about 20 USD).
How to Get the Overwatch x G.I Joe Skin Bundle
Players can purchase the Overwatch x G.I. Joe Mega Bundle in the In-Game Shop. It will cost Overwatch Coins, the game's premium currency. Once purchased, the Bundle's skins will immediately appear in the player's inventory. Users can equip them by navigating to the Heroes page, selecting their desired character, and changing their costume with the Skin drop-down tab.
Overwatch x G.I. Joe Collab Event Rewards
During the Overwatch x G.I. Joe collab, players can complete specific in-game challenges to earn rewards. Many of these offerings are free, so you can still participate in the event without dropping cash on the Mega Bundle. Participants can obtain:
- Signature Voice Lines
- Several Sprays
- A Weapon Charm
- A G.I. Joe Player Title
- Battle Pass XP
How to Get the Free Overwatch x G.I. Joe Items
The Overwatch team has confirmed the challenges are available in its 3 main game modes: Competitive, Stadium and Quick Play. Players must fulfill in-game performance objectives to complete the "special ops" activities. In addition, the reward event will offer 25,000 Battle Pass XP.
Esports Impact
Overwatch is nearing its 10-year anniversary after releasing in May 2016. The game has changed completely since its inception, with countless new game modes, patches, Heroes, abilities and events. While meta changes also play a big part, the game's collaborations help it stay relevant and engaging in the ever-changing esports landscape. Consolidating partnerships with niche fandoms on a single game platform also helps expand Overwatch's audience. This is especially necessary as recent titles in the same genre, including Marvel Rivals, emerge and compete for the niche objective-based shooter audience.
Many of Overwatch's 2025 collaborations, including Gundam Wing, have appealed to a wide market. G.I. Joe similarly has decades of history, making it an effective draw to die-hard older fans and younger, trendy audiences alike.
Overwatch's limited-time events typically increase its population for a short time, since players flock to the servers so they can test the new cosmetics and earn rewards from challenges. Users may notice faster queue times and more active lobbies while Overwatch x G.I. Joe is active. Since the special ops challenges are available in Quick Play, Competitive and Stadium Mode, these game formats will see the most effects.