Why Can't I Buy Golden Guns in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 was released as a free-to-play title but there are plenty of in-game purchases, including skins, special weapons, and other cosmetics. One way you can show off your skills with your main hero is with a gold weapon. But some players are having issues buying golden guns in Overwatch 2 and we might know why.
How to Unlock Gold Weapons in Overwatch 2
Gold guns can be purchased with 3,000 Competitive Points. Competitive Points are earned by winning matches. Every W gets you 25 CP and a draw gets you 10 (a loss is zilch). At the end of the season you also get additional points based on your rank, which can get you up to 1500 extra.
Because it takes Competitive Points to get gold guns, it can really show off your skills by purchasing one. It proves that you have a lot of wins under your belt and plenty of determination.
- Open Overwatch 2
- Head to Heroes on the main menu
- Select the hero you want to buy a gold weapon for
- Go to the Weapon selection
- Scroll until you see the gold weapon option
- Check out how it looks when equipped and select Unlock
Why Can't I Buy Golden Guns in Overwatch 2?
Some players have expressed frustration with not being able to buy golden guns. They report heading to the Hero page as outlined above and the Unlock button not being clickable for the gold weapon. What gives?
Related Article: Overwatch 2 Players Call Out Blizzard For Overpriced Reskins
First, make sure you have enough currency. You can buy golden weapons with either Legacy Competitive Points or 2024 Competitive Points.
The issue many players face is that you can only use ONE currency to buy the golden weapon. You can't use a mixture of both Legacy CP and 2024 CP. You have to have 3000 of one currency to unlock the golden gun of your choice.
If this isn't the problem, it may not be on your end at all. A lot of Overwatch 2 players have expressed frustration after being unable to buy golden weapons even with the right amount of CP. This is due to some unpopular changes made to Competitive Points where golden weapons are now unable to be purchased until the end of the 2024 competitive season.
This change has really angered Overwatch 2 players who feel that this update requires a lot more grinding and cash spent, making Blizzard appear greedy.