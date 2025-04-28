Overwatch Gundam Wing Skin Bundle Price, Free Weapon Charm
After DokiWatch's release, which paid homage to the Magical Girl anime genre, recent Overwatch leaks have built hype around a Mecha-themed collaboration. As of April 28 2025, Overwatch has officially revealed a trailer for its upcoming collaboration with Gundam Wing, which will introduce several new Hero skins and include an in-game event with free cosmetic rewards. Let's explore the up-to-date facts about the collaboration, including the bundle's cost, its included items, how it may impact the game and what the Overwatch community thinks.
Overwatch Gundam Wing Collab: Full Trailer
Dataminer and leaker @Llamalaxy originally teased Overwatch x Gundam Wing content on X.com in late March 2025 after identifying an image of the Gundam Wing logo in the title's files. Former Blizzard employee @OverwatchNaeri later confirmed this information on April 22, including fresh concept art in a follow-up post. On April 28 2025, Overwatch officially announced and released a full trailer for its upcoming Gundam Wing collaboration. The video shows several Heroes flying through space with Gundam mech designs based on the original Gundam Wing anime.
Alongside several Hero skins, the Gundam Wing collab will include an in-game event with challenges and at least one accompanying cosmetic accessory. It celebrates the franchise's 30th anniversary since its Japanese debut in 1995.
When Will the Overwatch x Gundam Wing Collab Be Released?
According to the trailer's description box, the Overwatch x Gundam Wing collab will go live in the game on April 29 2025. Exact arrival times may vary depending on the player's server location and time zone. The bundle will likely stay in the shop for several weeks during Season 16.
All Overwatch x Gundam Wing Collab Skins
According to the official bundle trailer, the Overwatch x Gundam Wing collaboration will include the following Hero skins:
- Epyon Ramattra
- Wing Zero Mercy
- Deathscythe Reaper
- Tallgeese Soldier 76
Each skin is based on a Gundam Wing character who fits the selected Hero's attributes. For example, Epyon is a close-range combat mech, so it matches well with Ramattra's 'language of violence' melee playstyle.
How Much Does the Overwatch x Gundam Wing Collab Bundle Cost?
The Overwatch x Gundam Wing Collab is available as a full set, but players can also purchase specific skins within for their preferred Heroes.
- Individual Hero skin bundles will cost 2,800 Overwatch Coins (about 30 USD).
- A Mega Bundle containing every purchaseable item in the set will cost 5,900 Overwatch Coins (about 60 USD).
Players will be able to buy the skins through the Overwatch Store tab, located on the left side of the home screen. The Gundam Wing bundle should appear on the 'Featured' tab once users click. To purchase more Overwatch Coins, players must click the small orange '+' icon on the top right of their screens.
How to Get the Free Overwatch x Gundam Wing Items
According to Overwatch news account @OverwatchCalvary on X.com, at least one item in the Gundam Wing collaboration will be free. Since @OverwatchCalvary references "extra cosmetics," several other free rewards are likely available, but the Gundamori Weapon Charm is the only one currently known to the community. Players can earn the Gundamori Weapon Charm and all additional free Gundam Wing items through event-specific in-game challenges.
Community Reactions
The Overwatch community is generally excited about the Gundam Wing skins, and there seems to be a sizable overlap between the two franchises' fandoms. However, some players are wary of the set's price tag. One fan, @NeoEmc2, opines, "I love Gundam. But $28 for a skin is a hard pass." Other netizens note they would have preferred a free skin to the free Weapon Charm. X.com user @ow_emerald says, "There should always be one free skin in collab tbh."
Esports Impact
Since Overwatch introduced Hero Bans in Season 16, Mercy has become a commonly banned Hero. While Mercy mains face no shortage of cosmetic options lately, they are generally frustrated at their poor treatment from the community and lack of play opportunities. The new Wing Zero Mercy skin might alleviate some of this frustration and slightly reduce Mercy's ban rate, allowing her a place in the meta.
Ramattra, Soldier 76 and Reaper are not as controversial and remain common in competitive play. However, it's likely their skin releases will also reduce their ban rates and increase their pick stats, though not to the same extent.
In addition, the bundle drop will probably result in a small player count spike. This is a common occurrence after any Overwatch update and often results in shorter queue times and more active Ranked queues.