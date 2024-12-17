Hazard and Sojourn Hotfix Hits Overwatch 2
As Overwatch 2's new competitive season progresses, the game is rolling out some hotfix patch notes to deal with tricky characters taking over the meta. On December 16 2024, Activision Blizzard nerfed the game's newest tank Hazard and one of its main DPS Sojourn. Here's everything we know about the Sojourn & Hazard hotfix and what the Overwatch community thinks.
Sojourn Hotfix
Sojourn had previously climbed the game's competitive queue easily with her high damage output and relatively low cooldown abilities. This hotfix nerfs her projectile Railgun, AoE Disruptor Shot and Overclock Ultimate.
- Railgun: Primary Fire Shots/Second 16 > 15.
- Disruptor Shot no longer generates energy.
- Overclock (Ultimate): Energy Charge Rate 120 > 100/Second.
Hazard Hotfix
Scottish anarchist Hazard is Overwatch's newest tank, so he's bound to see some adjustments in the coming few patches. This hotfix will focus on his Downpour Ultimate ability, which has found its footing in the meta and is commonly used to decide a team fight. It will be hit with a massive nerf so Hazard can activate it less often.
- Downpour (Ultimate) now requires 13% additional charge.
Community Reaction — Where's the Widowmaker Nerf?
While the community appreciates the Overwatch 2 team's efforts to balance its meta, they note that the game's Ranked queue has more pressing issues. Sniper DPS Widowmaker has terrorized comp recently, and fans have taken to the reply section to voice their disappointment that this problem hasn't been resolved. User @Shrek5onBluRay replied to the official Overwatch Cavalry account on X.com saying "This is not a widow nerf Overwatch" with two crying emojis. The post received over 300 likes, and other fans noted "and still no widow nerf??!!!" and "nothing burger patch notes."