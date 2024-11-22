Hazard is Here: Overwatch's New Tank Explained
Overwatch 2 is shaking up its tank meta in 2024. Recent updates severely altered Orisa, Ramattra and Wrecking Ball. Now, another tank Hero is arriving and adding a bit of anarchy to the game. Here's everything we know about Overwatch's newest tank Hazard including his lore, abilities, hero trial dates and more.
Overwatch 2 Hazard Lore
Blizzard teased Hazard's introduction in the official Season 13: Spellbinder trailer with a scene including bright pink and purple graffiti and a mysterious Scottish voice-over. New Patch Notes from Overwatch 2's official website tell us more about the character. Hazard is a Scottish anarchist who is "all about rebellion, resilience, and radical justice for the greater good." He is part of a punk faction known as the Phreaks. His design and character encourage players to "embrace anarchy and reshape the battlefield."
Blizzard has also released an accompanying lore comic about Hazard, titled 'Tear It Down'. Hazard's voice actor Conor McLeod voices the Tear it Down animatic. Hazard grew up in poverty, and his mother passed away when he was only four. He joined the military and was severely injured, becoming disillusioned with the system that was meant to protect him. Hazard sought body modifications from the Phreaks faction to mend his injuries and became fast friends with the crew. The Phreaks hacked into the Oasis Ministry of Genetics and began their journey to reclaim Oasis' technology to improve the world.
Overwatch 2 Hazard Abilities
Hazard is a tank Hero, so his kit primarily focuses on taking important space and surviving long-lasting fights. Blizzard's Patch Notes also describe him as a "brawl dive disruptor" with "high mobility and a wall-placing ability that brings new layers of strategy to the game". Hazard will have six abilities, one of them passive. These include a burst fire, a lunge, a wall, and an Ultimate ability which rains a cascade of spikes that stun enemies if they get hit.
All Overwatch 2 Hazard Abilities:
- Bonespur (Primary Fire): Fires a burst of shots at the enemy.
- Spike Guard (Secondary Fire): Protects Hazard while firing homing spikes at opponents. Hazard will regenerate ammunition and reduce incoming damage while Spike Guard is active.
- Violent Leap (Ability 1): Triggers a forward lunge. Violent Leap can be repeated to slash and knock the enemy backward.
- Jagged Wall (Ability 2): Spawns a spiky wall that damages and knocks back any enemies it hits.
- Downpour (Ultimate): Hazard rains spikes onto the enemy. Any enemies hit will be immobile for some time.
- Vault (Passive): Hazard can climb short walls and hold onto ledges.
Overwatch 2 Hazard Hero Trial Dates
Players can test Hazard's gameplay this weekend during a limited-time Hero Trial. Hazard will be available to play in Unranked from November 22 to November 25, 2024. Hazard will not be a Tank option in Competitive mode. After this trial period ends, Hazard will be removed before returning to Overwatch 2 permanently at a later date.