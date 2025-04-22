How Overwatch Hero Bans Work: A Quick Guide to Drafting in Season 16
Overwatch Season 16 is here, and it includes plenty of competitive changes. A new Stadium mode offers a fresh in-game experience, and Perk rotations will shake up the meta. Perhaps most importantly, Overwatch is introducing a hero ban system that will allow players to remove characters from their ranked matches. Let's explore a quick guide to the new ban system, how it will affect games and some frequently asked questions about how it works.
Overwatch Hero Bans Arrive in Season 16: Esports Impact
One of Overwatch's most influential Season 16 updates is its new competitive hero ban feature. The Overwatch community has long requested this mechanic, and similar hero ban systems are already available in titles including League of Legends and Overwatch's main competitor Marvel Rivals. However, Overwatch's hero ban feature is unique due to its different priorities: the system focuses on letting players ban overpowered characters and making the game more enjoyable instead of tailoring bans to counter enemy one-tricks. Blizzard writes:
"One of our main goals for Hero Bans for Overwatch 2 is to encourage banning Heroes that you see as too strong or annoying without encouraging you to ban Heroes solely because enemy players enjoy playing them."
According to Blizzard, hero bans will also gather important data that allows developers to more accurately fine-tune the meta. It's possible this could lead to quicker hotfixes and more balanced overall hero performances in the next few updates:
"We've built tools to help us gather information from Hero Bans, such as how often Heroes are banned in each rank, region, platform, and map. This information will help our designers to gain a more objective understanding of which Heroes the community believes are strong or frustrating to play against."
Finally, the new Overwatch Hero Ban Phase will make it more important than ever to communicate with Ranked teammates. Even if you're playing late during peak gamer hours and can't pop on that voice chat, make sure you type and coordinate plans so your team doesn't accidentally ban your hero.
When Will Overwatch Hero Bans Start?
Overwatch's hero bans will arrive immediately with the Season 16 update on April 22 2025. This means it will begin in time for the new Competitive season, putting all players on even footing and allowing them time to get adjusted.
How Overwatch Hero Bans Work: FAQ
After Overwatch's hero bans go live, every competitive game will begin with a Hero Ban Phase. During this phase, players and their teams will coordinate to select which heroes they want to ban from the upcoming match. Banned heroes will be completely disabled for both teams, meaning players cannot select them or swap to them.
The ban phase begins by prompting each player to select an intended hero pick. This pick is not locked in, and it just indicates which hero a player plans to play if they are not banned. A player's choice is visible to their teammates, and it's important to choose carefully so your team doesn't accidentally ban your preferred hero.
Next, players simultaneously select three choices for heroes they wish to ban. These choices are prioritized and weighted by number. To get technical with it, a player's first ban choice is worth seven votes, the second is worth five and the third is worth just three.
For example, if you were a Widowmaker player who wants Sombra banned most but also dislikes playing against Genji, you would select Sombra as your first ban pick and Genji as your second. Since you picked Sombra first, the Overwatch ban algorithm will take that into account and apply more weight toward banning her. However, if no one else voted for Widowmaker but several teammates voted for Genji, your second selection would still influence the team to select a Genji ban.
Several restrictions and technicalities apply to this process:
- Only two heroes in each role can be banned per match. For example, players cannot ban more than two DPS. If teams ban Junkrat and then Bastion, the algorithm will guarantee the next banned hero is a tank or support even if the closest number of votes belongs to another DPS like Ashe.
- Teams ban in intervals. According to Blizzard: "The team with the most votes for one Hero will be considered the “first” team, and their most voted Hero will be guaranteed to be banned. If both teams are tied for the most votes for a single Hero, the first team is decided randomly."
- "The other team becomes the “second” team, and both of their bans happen next. If the Heroes they voted to ban were not the first team's most voted Hero, then their most and second most voted Heroes will be banned."
- "If the second team's most or second most voted Hero was also the first team's most voted Hero, then the second team's third most voted Hero is used instead."
Can I Ignore the Overwatch Ban Phase?
Yes, players can choose to ignore the ban phase by simply clicking the "ready" button. However, it is usually better to participate in the process and coordinate with the team.
Which Ranks Have Overwatch Hero Bans?
According to Overwatch developer statements, all ranks in Competitive queue will have hero bans. In addition, hero bans will function the same way in every rank.
Why Can't I See the Enemy Team's Hero Bans in Overwatch?
While users can see openly view their teammates' pick and ban selections during the Ban Phase, the enemy team's process is not visible. This is to ensure hero bans strictly work to improve game experience and provide important data on which heroes are not fun to play against/overpowered. Essentially, players can't focus their bans to counter an enemy player's pick.
What Happens if Overwatch Hero Bans are Tied?
If Overwatch's hero ban votes are tied, the algorithm will disregard votes and instead pick the hero banned by the most players in the overall lobby. If issues continue, the algorithm will simply pick a hero to ban randomly.
How Many Heroes Can Overwatch Players Ban Per Match?
Players can ban four heroes total per Overwatch match, with each team making two ban selections. However, each player receives three ban choices that contribute to the decision.
What Happens if Your Overwatch Team Bans Your Selected Hero?
Unfortunately, if your Overwatch team elects to ban your selected hero, you will be unable to play them during the match and must select another. Since voice chat communication active during the Ban Phase, players should use that feature to avoid this issue and coordinate the team's plans.
Can I Report My Team for Banning My Hero in Overwatch?
Since players have equal input as a team in choosing which heroes to ban, you cannot report teammates for banning your selected pick.