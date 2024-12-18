Esports illustrated

How to Get Every Avatar Skin in Overwatch: Release Date, Prices, All Items

Overwatch

Overwatch crossovers are much rarer than Fortnite's collaborations. While a new celebrity or superhero jumps into the battle royale nearly every day, Overwatch reserves the universal fun for special occasions. As such, it was a nice surprise to see Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics available to earn for free in Overwatch this week.

There are many characters who have been graced with an Avatar outfit, including even Mei. Weapon charms are also available in this crossover so that you can represent your favorite element as you rush into the fun-filled FPS. The skins are dynamic and well-crafted, so we're going to tell you all about how you can get your hands on them now.

How to Get Avatar Skins in Overwatch

Overwatch Avatar Animated Picture
Overwatch

There are five skins themed around Avatar that are collectible during the limited-time event. Completing challenges is the primary way to unlock them, so you can earn some dazzling goodies just by playing normal matches.

The challenges and free rewards will only be available between December 17th and December 31st, so hop into Overwatch now while they're still obtainable. Below you'll find every Avatar challenge you can complete, along with which reward is earned for each task.

Reward

Challenge

Mei Katara Skin

Complete 7 Avatar Challenges

Mei Voice Line

Complete 20 Matches (Wins Count As Double)

Venture Voice Line

Complete 60 Matches (Wins Count As Double)

Water Tribe Charm

Heal 30,000 Damage

Earth Kingdom Charm

Mitigate 30,000 Damage

Cabbage Charm

Get 30 Assists Or Saves

Cabbage Merchant Player Title

Complete 10 Avatar Challenges

Zenyatta Voice Line

Complete 40 Matches (Wins Count As Double)

Kiriko Voice Line

Complete 80 Matches (Wins Count As Double)

Fire Nation Charm

Deal Or Boost 30,000 Damage Using Weapons

Air Temples Charm

Deal 30,000 Damage Using Abilities

Katara Mei Name Card

Use Your Ultimate 50 Times

Additionally, there are a variety of Avatar outfits in the Overwatch shop, so you'll be able to buy your favorite elemental warriors even if you don't have time to play. We've compiled a list of all the skins in the item shop connected to the Avatar collaboration, along with their prices.

Item

Price

Suki Kiriko

2600 Credits

Anng Zenyatta

2600 Credits

Toph Venture

2600 Credits

Appa Orisa

2600 Credits

Zuko Genji

2600 Credits

Avatar The Last Airbender Mega Bundle

5700 Credits

Published
