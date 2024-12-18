How to Get Every Avatar Skin in Overwatch: Release Date, Prices, All Items
Overwatch crossovers are much rarer than Fortnite's collaborations. While a new celebrity or superhero jumps into the battle royale nearly every day, Overwatch reserves the universal fun for special occasions. As such, it was a nice surprise to see Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics available to earn for free in Overwatch this week.
There are many characters who have been graced with an Avatar outfit, including even Mei. Weapon charms are also available in this crossover so that you can represent your favorite element as you rush into the fun-filled FPS. The skins are dynamic and well-crafted, so we're going to tell you all about how you can get your hands on them now.
How to Get Avatar Skins in Overwatch
There are five skins themed around Avatar that are collectible during the limited-time event. Completing challenges is the primary way to unlock them, so you can earn some dazzling goodies just by playing normal matches.
The challenges and free rewards will only be available between December 17th and December 31st, so hop into Overwatch now while they're still obtainable. Below you'll find every Avatar challenge you can complete, along with which reward is earned for each task.
Reward
Challenge
Mei Katara Skin
Complete 7 Avatar Challenges
Mei Voice Line
Complete 20 Matches (Wins Count As Double)
Venture Voice Line
Complete 60 Matches (Wins Count As Double)
Water Tribe Charm
Heal 30,000 Damage
Earth Kingdom Charm
Mitigate 30,000 Damage
Cabbage Charm
Get 30 Assists Or Saves
Cabbage Merchant Player Title
Complete 10 Avatar Challenges
Zenyatta Voice Line
Complete 40 Matches (Wins Count As Double)
Kiriko Voice Line
Complete 80 Matches (Wins Count As Double)
Fire Nation Charm
Deal Or Boost 30,000 Damage Using Weapons
Air Temples Charm
Deal 30,000 Damage Using Abilities
Katara Mei Name Card
Use Your Ultimate 50 Times
Additionally, there are a variety of Avatar outfits in the Overwatch shop, so you'll be able to buy your favorite elemental warriors even if you don't have time to play. We've compiled a list of all the skins in the item shop connected to the Avatar collaboration, along with their prices.
Item
Price
Suki Kiriko
2600 Credits
Anng Zenyatta
2600 Credits
Toph Venture
2600 Credits
Appa Orisa
2600 Credits
Zuko Genji
2600 Credits
Avatar The Last Airbender Mega Bundle
5700 Credits