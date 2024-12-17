How to Get Overwatch 2's New Free Winter Wonderland Skins
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland Event is in full swing with unique game modes, limited-time items in the Shop and holiday map decorations. It turns out the fan-favorite Jingle Bell Mercy skin isn't the only festive outfit players can obtain this season — Activision Blizzard is offering fans the chance to grab three free skins by completing specific challenges. Here's everything we know about this opportunity.
Overwatch 2: Winter Wonderland Event
Overwatch 2's annual Winter Wonderland event takes place during winter to celebrate the holiday season. It lasts from mid-December to mid-January. During the event, fans can participate in unique game modes like Mei's Snowball Fight and Freezethaw Elimination. Several maps are also decorated with a Christmas theme. In addition, limited-time holiday cosmetics like Jingle Bell Mercy are available in the in-game shop. Check the related article below for more information on Overwatch 2's Season 14 Winter Wonderland event.
Overwatch 2: 2024 Winter Wonderland Free Skins
Overwatch 2's 2024 Winter Wonderland event will include a special free gift for players. By completing various in-game challenges, fans can obtain holiday-themed skins. These skins are:
- Merry Marionette Echo
- Cozy Cassidy
- Winter Chic Widowmaker
The Echo skin dresses the DPS in evergreen and red wings and cozy Christmas-sweater-patterned tights. Cassidy's outfit includes a warm red flannel, a lumberjack hat and a cozy beige sweater with two reindeer. Widowmaker's skin includes a polished white winter coat and a comfy hat.
How to Get the 2024 Winter Wonderland Free Skins in Overwatch 2
Players can obtain each Overwatch 2 free Winter Wonderland DPS skin by completing a unique challenge. Each challenge requires them to complete a certain amount of games. Winning a game counts double towards the challenge objective.
- Echo: Play 3 games
- Cassidy: Play 6 games (Also includes a Cozy Cassidy highlight intro)
- Widowmaker: Play 9 games (Also includes a Winter Chic Widowmaker highlight intro)