How to Get Overwatch 2's New Free Winter Wonderland Skins

Overwatch 2 is gifting fans free Echo, Cassidy and Widowmaker skins in its 2024 Winter Wonderland event. Here's how fans can grab them.

Gabby DeSena

Fans can grab three limited-edition free skins in Overwatch 2's 2024 Winter Wonderland event.
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland Event is in full swing with unique game modes, limited-time items in the Shop and holiday map decorations. It turns out the fan-favorite Jingle Bell Mercy skin isn't the only festive outfit players can obtain this season — Activision Blizzard is offering fans the chance to grab three free skins by completing specific challenges. Here's everything we know about this opportunity.

Overwatch 2: Winter Wonderland Event

Overwatch 2's annual Winter Wonderland event takes place during winter to celebrate the holiday season. It lasts from mid-December to mid-January. During the event, fans can participate in unique game modes like Mei's Snowball Fight and Freezethaw Elimination. Several maps are also decorated with a Christmas theme. In addition, limited-time holiday cosmetics like Jingle Bell Mercy are available in the in-game shop. Check the related article below for more information on Overwatch 2's Season 14 Winter Wonderland event.

Overwatch 2: 2024 Winter Wonderland Free Skins

Overwatch 2's 2024 Winter Wonderland event will include a special free gift for players. By completing various in-game challenges, fans can obtain holiday-themed skins. These skins are:

  • Merry Marionette Echo
  • Cozy Cassidy
  • Winter Chic Widowmaker

The Echo skin dresses the DPS in evergreen and red wings and cozy Christmas-sweater-patterned tights. Cassidy's outfit includes a warm red flannel, a lumberjack hat and a cozy beige sweater with two reindeer. Widowmaker's skin includes a polished white winter coat and a comfy hat.

How to Get the 2024 Winter Wonderland Free Skins in Overwatch 2

Players can obtain each Overwatch 2 free Winter Wonderland DPS skin by completing a unique challenge. Each challenge requires them to complete a certain amount of games. Winning a game counts double towards the challenge objective.

  • Echo: Play 3 games
  • Cassidy: Play 6 games (Also includes a Cozy Cassidy highlight intro)
  • Widowmaker: Play 9 games (Also includes a Winter Chic Widowmaker highlight intro)
