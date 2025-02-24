How to Get New Twitch Drops for OWCS
Overwatch 2 continues its competitive revamp in 2025 with Season 15 updates, new Perks mechanics and a fresh Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS) season. This upcoming week, players can earn limited-time Twitch Drops from watching OWCS games and redeem them for free in-game items. Here's everything we know about the OWCS Twitch Drops, what items are included, how long they will be available and how players can earn them.
What is the OWCS?
Overwatch has had a long competitive history since its introduction in 2016. The title's esports sphere has spawned household-name personalities including xQc and broken into mainstream culture.
Overwatch esports fans will likely recall the Overwatch League (OWL). Initiated in 2018, the circuit enjoyed significant international success. It was structured similarly to traditional physical sports, with in-person arena matches and branded teams. Overwatch's growth continued until 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdowns disrupted OWLS, and additional in-game decisions from Blizzard drastically reduced the title's player count.
In 2023, Activision Blizzard formally announced OWL's closure. Just a few months later in early 2024, the studio followed up by revealing a new, refreshed competitive format, the Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS).
OWCS generally has a smoother progression system than OWLs and showcases more varied talent. Its season also spans the entire year. In addition, all Regular Season OWCS matches will be broadcast live. Like OWL, OWCS is divided by regions; however, it includes franchised organizations instead of distinct teams for each city or location. It is partnered with FaceIt, a tournament organizer known for its success in the Counter-Strike realm, and WDG, a Korean organizer.
OWCS has four main regions: EMEA, Americas, China and Asia. Each team navigates through local tournaments that make up three stages. Every Stage has a capstone event - first the Champions Clash, then the Midseason Championship and finally Overwatch's most prestigious tournament, the World Championship,
All Spring 2025 OWCS Twitch Drop Rewards
To encourage OWCS viewership and foster connection between the event and the Overwatch 2 player base, Activision Blizzard is offering tournament viewers the chance to earn limited-time in-game rewards from watching qualifying streams. These items will be distributed through Twitch.tv using the platform's Twitch drop system, which tracks viewers' watch times as progression towards objectives.
What Items are in the OWCS Twitch Drop?
Five separate drops are available, with each being earned at a progressively higher level of watch time. Here's a quick list of all available items and how much watch time they require:
- Lucky Red Envelope Spray: 2 hours
- Guardian Lantern Spray: 4 hours
- Snake Knot Icon: 6 hours
- Snake Knot Namecard: 7 hours
- Lifeweaver Away Skin: 8 hours
How Long Will the OWCS Twitch Drop Be Available?
The OWCS 2025 Twitch Drops will be available from February 24 to March 4 2025. This means players will have about ten days total to collect all the included goodies.
How to Obtain the Overwatch 2 2025 OWCS Twitch Drops
To obtain the Overwatch 2 2025 OWCS Twitch Drops, players must first navigate to Twitch.tv and login to their Twitch account. Once logged in, users should navigate to a qualifying stream. Users will need to stay on the stream and watch for a qualifying amount of time to obtain each reward.
A person-shaped icon should be present on the top right of the user's screen. Clicking this icon opens a drop-down bar menu that includes a "Drops and Rewards" section. In "Drops and Rewards", users can view previously obtained drops in "inventory" and also observe all ongoing drop opportunities from the "All Campaigns" tab.
Upon starting a campaign, the drops will display a progress bar that indicates how close the user's account is to obtaining the rewards. Users should watch until the progress reaches 100%. It's important to note that since the OWCS event has five prizes, users must repeat this process several times to claim all of them. In addition, only one channel at a time will qualify for drop progress (so you can't cheat and speed up the process by having multiple open tabs).
When the drop campaign is complete, the rewards will be available in the same "Drops and Rewards" "Inventory" tab as before. Users can claim them here and log in to their Battle.net accounts where the items will then appear in their in-game cosmetics inventory.
Where to Watch the OWCS
Fans can watch OWCS games and qualify for drops on Overwatch 2's main esports channel on Twitch, twitch.tv/ow_esports. Another channel affiliated with Overwatch's competitive circuits but has not yet been confirmed to offer drops is twitch.tv/ow_esports_jp.
Another easy way to find qualifying channels is by filtering with the "DropsEnabled" stream tag. Streams with this marker are authorized and watching them will count towards your drop campaign progress. Usually, streamers will also note "drops enabled" in their stream titles.
It's also common for streamers to hold independent watch parties of OWCS events where they react to matches and commentate. These streams might not count towards Twitch drops, but they are often insightful and offer a live chat experience.
Fans can keep watch for further updates on Overwatch 2's official esports X.com account at @OW_Esports. Overwatch 2 also has a YouTube channel at @ow_esports.