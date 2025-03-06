New OWCS Viewership Rewards for #Overwatch2 ✨



Drops live from Mar 06 — Mar 16:

🎨 2 Hours: Guardian Lantern Spray

🎨 4 Hours: Champions Guardian Spray

🖼️ 6 Hours: Champions Guardian Icon

🪪 7 Hours: Road to Huangzhou Namecard

🖤 8 Hours: OWCS Lifeweaver Home Skin



📺 Watch on… pic.twitter.com/TTGWa1X35f