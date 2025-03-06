How to Get OWCS Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2, March 6-16
Overwatch 2's competitive season is intensifying, and teams in the Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS) are gearing up to fight for spots in the upcoming 2025 Champions Clash. Viewers can also join in the festivities with new OWCS Twitch drops that will deliver in-game items like sprays, player cards, a new Lifeweaver skin and more. Here's a quick guide on what's included in the drops, how to earn these items and where and when Overwatch esports enthusiasts can watch.
The Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS)
Blizzard's original Overwatch competitive circuit, the Overwatch League (OWL), was founded in 2017. The OWL included an array of franchised teams and operated successfully until 2023, when sponsorship issues and other problems caused its dissolution. Shortly afterward, Activision Blizzard announced its plans to completely revamp Overwatch 2's competitive structure with new scheduling and fresh formats.
The Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) arrived to fill the OWLs' spot in 2024 and continues to operate in 2025. Blizzard, tournament organizer FACEIT and Korean group wara.gg all contribute to running the circuit's events. The OWCS competitive season consists of three competition Stages in each region, a Champion Clash at the start of the year, a Midseason Championship in the middle of the year and a World Finals at the season's conclusion.
OWCS Twitch and YouTube Drops
The OWCS viewership rewards include sprays, player cards and more. Plus, players can obtain a limited-edition Lifeweaver Home Skin to add to their collection. The skin is rust orange with black and silver accents.
All OWCS Viewership Rewards:
- Guardian Lantern Spray
- Champions Guardian Spray
- Champions Guardian Icon
- Road to Hangzhou Namecard
- OWCS Lifeweaver Home Skin
How to Earn the OWCS Viewership Drops
Viewers must watch OWCS matches between March 6 and March 16 2025 to earn Twitch drop rewards. These dates coincide with the OWCS' Stage 1 Main Events. The Stage 1 Main Event stakes are high in each of the game's regions (North America, EMEA, China and Asia), as winning teams will progress to play in the 2025 Champions Clash. The Champions Clash will occur from April 18 to April 20 2025 in Hangzhou, China and will be the year's first major cross-regional OWCS tournament.
Each drop also requires a different amount of watch time to claim. Players must watch for 8 hours total to earn them all. Here's a list including each item's watch time checkpoint:
- Guardian Lantern Spray: 2 hours
- Champions Guardian Spray: 4 hours
- Champions Guardian Icon: 6 hours
- Road to Hangzhou Namecard: 7 hours
- OWCS Lifeweaver Home Skin: 8 hours
Viewers can watch on either Twitch or YouTube to qualify for the items. However, it's important to note that users will only gain progress by watching one stream at a time — you can't trick the algorithm and get items quicker by having multiple stream tabs open.
Most Twitch channels participating in Drop campaigns will note it in their stream titles. Twitch users can view active drop campaigns in the "Drops and Rewards" section of the profile drop-down tab on the top right of the site. In the "All Campaigns" section, they can view all ongoing drop campaigns and select any they wish to participate in. In the "Inventory" section, Twitch users can claim their completed rewards. It's also possible to track the Drop Campaign progress at these locations, and a purple progress bar will appear to show how close the user's view time is to obtaining their items.
Overwatch 2 users must connect their Battle.net accounts to their Twitch accounts to receive earned drop rewards. Once the profiles are connected, claimed Twitch drops should automatically appear in the user's Overwatch 2 account.
YouTube users will also have to link their Battle.net accounts. However, YouTube watchers will not need to claim their stream drops on the platform separately. The YouTube drop process is automatic, and earned items should appear in the user's Overwatch 2 account automatically.
Where to Watch the OWCS
On Twitch, Activision Blizzard will stream events from the OWCS on twitch.tv/OW_Esports. The account has over 2 million followers, so there will be plenty of chat during live broadcasts. twitch.tv/ow_esports2 also operates as a secondary esports channel, and twitch.tv/playoverwatch often streams esports events with drops enabled. In addition, the OWCS posts and livestreams games on YouTube under the channel name @OWEsports. Watching on YouTube also counts towards drop progression.
Overwatch's official website at esports.overwatch.com does not stream matches live, but it is a useful resource for tracking match scheduling, brackets and other information. Additional Overwatch 2 esports updates can be found on facebook.com/ow.esports, @OW_Esports on Instagram and @OW_Esports at X.com.