How to Get the Ana Mythic Weapon Skin in OW2
A Mythic weapon skin has arrived for Ana after a previous leak. Here's how to get this special weapon skin in Overwatch 2.
Ana is an older sharpshooter that's often called the best sniper in the world. In the current Overwatch 2 meta, Ana is also considered one of the best support heroes due to her accuracy from afar with a fast firing rate. Now, Ana has received a new Mythic weapon skin that fans feel mixed about.
How to Get the Ana Mythic Weapon Skin
Ana has received a Mythic weapon skin! To get this skin, you need to purchase the base skin for 50 Mythic Prisms.
Mythic Prisms are a new in-game currency in Overwatch 2 that can be collected through leveling up the battle pass or buying them in the game's store. This is how much they cost to buy:
- 10 Mythic Prisms - $10
- 40 Mythic Prisms (+10 bonus) - $40
- 75 Mythic Prisms (+25 bonus) - $75
Basically, this Mythic weapon skin will cost $40 if you don't earn any in-game. But that's not all. If you don't buy the skin bundle on Steam for $40, you also need to unlock every level of the Mythic weapon skin. That's 30 extra Prisms to get the Reactivity, Weapon Flourish, and Kill Effect.
Overwatch 2 Players React to Mythic Weapon Skin
To the surprise of nobody, Overwatch players had some criticisms about this Mythic weapon skin. Many were distraught that it cost the same as an entire Mythic skin for a hero.
Said one frustrated fan: "Meanwhile a Mythic skin comes with a Mythic weapon, special effects, different voice lines, and a highlight intro all for the same price."
Another complained that the weapon flourishes were behind a paywall despite being previously teased in an Overwatch 2 trailer.