How to Play Freja Early in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's new hero, Freja, will officially arrive in Season 16, but players will soon have a new opportunity to test her abilities early in an upcoming Hero Trial. Plus, a new motion comic and several trailers will elaborate on the mysterious bounty hunter's lore. Let's explore how fans can participate in Freja's Hero Trial, when important lore drops and trailers will be released and more.
When Does the Overwatch Freja Hero Trial Release?
Overwatch 2's next hero trial for Freja will occur between Friday March 21 and Monday March 24 2025. This means players will have about four days, including a weekend, to get acquainted with her playstyle.
In addition to the Freja Hero Trial, the Overwatch 2 team will release accompanying lore materials. According to Overwatch 2's official X.com account, these drops include a hero trailer and a fresh motion comic. Overwatch's hero trailers and motion comics often reveal important backstory information, so fans can tune in to learn more about Freja's character and her journey to join the organization.
Here's a quick recap of the full Freja trial schedule:
- March 19: Freja Hero Trailer releases.
- March 20: Freja Motion Comic releases.
- March 21: Freja Gameplay Trailer releases.
- March 21-24: Freja Hero Trial is available.
Who is Freja?
Danish bounty hunter Freja is Overwatch 2's newest hero and the 43rd character in the game's roster. She is a DPS, meaning her playstyle focuses on aggression and taking duels with enemies. Freja carries a bow and arrow set and also has wind-themed movement abilities. According to Blizzard, Freja will be released as part of Season 16 in April 2025.
Freja's abilities include:
- Revdraw Crossbow: Shoots rapid-fire arrow projectiles at enemies.
- Take Aim: Fires a high-speed explosive bolt at enemies.
- Quick Dash: Dashes quickly in any direction and reloads the explosive bolt.
- Updraft: Launches Freja vertically into the air.
- Bola Shot (Ultimate): Uses an explosive shot to wrap up enemies and pull them toward the player.
Freja also has four Perks:
- Tracking Bolts (Minor Perk): After hitting them with 3 bolts in a row, enemies are revealed for 4 seconds.
- Bounty Collection (Minor Perk): Every elimination grants Freja an extra 2% Ultimate charge.
- Ready to Hunt (Major Perk): When Freja uses Updraft, she can also utilize Quick Dash for free.
- Job's Done (Major Perk): After Freja kills 5 separate enemies, Take Aim's cooldown is permanently reduced by 20%.