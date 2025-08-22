How to Play Overwatch With Mouse and Keyboard on Console
Overwatch's Season 18 update has plenty of surprises in store, but one has the potential to significantly impact its esports circuit. Starting soon, Overwatch Console players can choose to use PC peripherals, placing them in PC Ranked queues and opening up new opportunities with a higher skill cap. Let's explore everything we know about the change, when it will arrive and how it may impact Overwatch's future.
Overwatch Console Players Can Use Mice Now?
Overwatch has pioneered crossplay across its platforms, opening up opportunities for console and PC players to enjoy the game together. However, its Ranked queues have traditionally remained separate, and while aim assist generally makes it easier to climb on Console, the format's precision limitations make it difficult to enact the quick decision-making required to go pro.
All that could soon change — on Friday, August 22 2025, Overwatch news account @OWCavalry announced that the title will add a setting allowing console players to utilize a mouse and keyboard.
The X.com reveal post stated: "Starting in Season 18, console players can use PC peripherals for improved accessibility, but will be placed in the PC Pool." It seems traditional Console and PC queues will remain separate, but players opting for PC controls will only face fellow mouse and keyboard users. It's still unclear if this will apply to Ranked queues.
The change is part of Overwatch's upcoming Season 18 patch, which will completely revamp the game with several new modes and significant updates. For example, the super successful Stadium Mode will add three new heroes, and the regular Ranked queue will look very different as the Hero roster gains "over 60 new perks." New hero Wuyang, who was previously only available in a trial period, will also join Competitive play permanently. For more information, check out the related article below.
Netizens seem relatively supportive of the decision. User @ShakespeareFPS calls it "objectively the right call," noting that "Fortnite has been doing this since chapter 1."
Others bring up Overwatch's enduring discourse about ximmers, players who already play with keyboards on console through banned mods and adaptation programs. They wonder if this will help alleviate the issue in the designated console queue or if Blizzard is neglecting the main problem at hand.
When Will Overwatch's Mouse and Keyboard Console Controls Release?
According to @OWCavalry, Overwatch will introduce its upcoming mouse and keyboard console options on Tuesday, August 26 2025. The change will arrive simultaneously with the title's major Seasonal update.
What Does This Mean for Overwatch Esports?
This shift could have huge implications for Overwatch's esports circuit. Allowing PC controls will remove major hurdles from precise gameplay, increasing the console skill cap. In addition, high-level play will become more accessible to users without PC setups. It is now more viable than ever for a Console-only Overwatch player to go pro, especially because scouts and analysts can now accurately compare their skill levels and potential to PC players.
If the change includes Competitive lobbies, this will likely result in a large population increase for Overwatch's PC Ranked lineup, leading to faster queue times and more active lobbies. However, traditional Console lobbies may lose activity. Could this be the beginning of further efforts to consolidate Overwatch's platforms and player bases?