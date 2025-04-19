How to Pre-Download Overwatch 2 Season 16
Have you ever wished you could download an in-game patch early? Well, with Overwatch 2 Season 16 you can — but there is a catch. Overwatch 2 is offering a Pre-Download patch for its newest update on Battle.net, but players can't access its contents until the new Season starts. Let's explore everything we know about the option, what it includes and how players can use it.
Overwatch 2 Season 16: New Update
Overwatch 2's newest season will contain new skins, a new game mode and more. Fresh hero Freja will officially arrive to the title's DPS roster after a previous hero trial, and she, Juno, Brigitte, Widowmaker, Kiriko, Mercy and D.Va will all receive Sailor-Moon-inspired DokiWatch skins. Stadium Mode, where players can compete with and continually update a single hero, will officially become a play option.
From an esports perspective, there will also be tons of meta changes due to hero nerfs, hero buffs and Perk system rotations. In particular, Juno mains can expect more powerful options while Tracer will see a significant nerf.
For detailed information on everything to expect in Season 16, check out our related article below:
How to Pre-Download OW2 Season 16
What Does the Pre-Download Include?
On April 18 2025, Overwatch 2 announced that players could download the game's Season 16 update in advance using a Battle.net feature. It's important to note that players will not be able to access the Pre-Download's contents until Overwatch 2 Season 16 officially releases on Tuesday, April 22 2025 at 7:00 UTC. Here's a quick conversion for other timezones:
- PT: 11:00 AM
- CT: 1:00 PM
- ET: 2:00 PM
- BRT: 3:00 PM
- UK (London): 6:00 PM
- CET: 7:00 PM
Downloading early is still efficient since it will allow competitive players to get a head start. It is also great for saving time if you're a gamer on a busy schedule who wants to access Season 16 as soon as possible.
How-To
Just a quick note before we begin: the Overwatch 2 Season 16 Pre-Download is about 6.7 GB in total, so it takes up a small amount of space in the average PC's storage. Users should make sure they have enough space in their computer before starting the process, or their downloads may fail and end prematurely.
To pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 16, players must follow several steps:
- First, open the Battle.net launcher.
- Enter your game library.
- Click on 'Overwatch 2'.
- Make sure your game is fully updated by pressing 'update' on the blue 'play' button if needed.
Once your game is up-to-date, you may notice a few new options appear. One of these is a "Download Pre-Release Content" button below the 'Play' launcher. Pressing this button will begin downloading Overwatch 2's Season 16 Patch. A progress bar will display as the update continues. After it is complete, the bar will show "Pre-release content downloaded" in bright green text.