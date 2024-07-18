Juno Abilities Revealed — Play Her in Overwatch 2 This Weekend
Space Ranger has been revealed as Juno, the 41st hero in Overwatch 2. Here is how you can play as Juno early.
The reveal trailer for Juno came out earlier today, showing off a quick look at the support hero's mobility-based abilities. The end of the trailer also announced that you would be able to play as Juno this weekend ahead of her release.
When Is Juno Coming to Overwatch 2?
Juno is going to be coming to Overwatch 2 as part of Season 12, which will arrive August 20, 2024.
However, Juno will also be available to test out this weekend! From July 19 to July 22, you can play as the Space Ranger for a limited time. After that, Juno will leave the game until August 20. During that time, developers will check out player feedback and ensure she is ready for competitive play.
Juno Abilities in Overwatch 2
Juno will be a support hero focused on mobility and healing. In the trailer, we get to see a sneak peak at her kit and how it will help her team dominate in a match.
Her weapon is called the Mediblaster. It damages enemies and heals allies depending who she hits.
Juno's first ability is a Glide Boost. This gives her a short burst into the air. From the trailer, it looks like Juno can glide after, allowing her to skate and fly in a more agile way than other heroes.
When it comes to support, Juno has Pulsar Torpedos that lock onto multiple heroes, damaging enemies and healing allies. Her Hyper Ring lets allied heroes pass through. Anyone that goes through will get a speed boost. The placement of this Hyper Ring will be a part of Juno's strategy.
The Space Ranger's ultimate is an Orbital Ray. This powerful energy comes from space and appears to damage enemies and provide some type of benefit to teammates who also get in its path. It's unclear what the benefit is, but the trailer shows teammates with a blue energy around them after getting in its path.