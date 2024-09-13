Juno — Lore, Abilities, Age
Juno is the newest hero in Overwatch 2, known for her incredible mobility and adorable design. Here is all you need to know about Overwatch 2's Juno.
Juno Backstory and Lore
Juno, or Juno Teo Minh, was born on Mars as part of Project Red Promise, Lucheng Interstellar's secret multi-stage plan to terraform the red planet. The project became too dangerous for Juno due to dust storms so she was sent to Earth but her goal has always been to save her home and family back on Mars.
The first person ever born on Mars, Juno has always been adventurous and curious. But she also had a passion for helping others, so she joined the Red Promise Team. She was devastated when sent to Earth but decided she wanted to find climatologist and old friend Dr. Mei Ling Zhou, hoping she would be able to send her home.
How Old Is Juno in Overwatch 2?
Juno is said to be around 19 to 22 years old. Let's hope that actually fits into Overwatch 2's timeline and doesn't cause an uproar with the playerbase, like when Kirko and Genji appeared in photos together as kids despite them being 20 years apart.
Juno Race Explained
Juno's nationality is never mentioned but going by her name and voice actress, it's safe to say that Juno is most likely Vietnamese. She would probably consider herself a Martian.
Juno Abilities in Overwatch 2
- Passive: Martian Overboots — Allows her to double jump
- Glide Boost: Glide horizontally with increased movement speed
- Hyper Ring: Deploy a ring that increases movement speed of allies that pass through it
- Orbital Ray: Call down a ray that travels forward, healing allies and increasing their damage
Juno is a Support hero that's focused on mobility, including providing speed to teammates. Your goal is always to have good positioning, making her extra useful on high ground or choke points. She can help a team push through these tough spots aggressively with her Hyper Ring and Orbital Ray, making the placement of her abilities quite important.
Juno is a very squishy hero and has a lack of self-sustainability. You don't want to be in the front of the fray. But make sure you're not too far away since you have to rely on aim to damage enemies and heal allies with your Mediblaster.