Overwatch 2 Fans Frustrated With Lack of Venture Skins
Venture was released back in April as part of Season 10 and Overwatch 2 players feel like they have been ignored by developers ever since.
The Season 12 trailer just came out, announcing a new game mode and new hero. But it also showed of some new skins. Usually this would be one of the most exciting parts for fans, but a lot of the reactions to the update are quite similarly focused on the amount of skins given to certain heroes while others don't seem to get any.
Season 12 included new skins for Mercy, Kiriko, and Genji, plus a few more. But these three heroes have been consistently given skins almost every season since they've been in the game. In fact, despite being released two years ago, Kiriko already has 68 skins. This is probably due to her popularity amongst the fanbase, whether it's for her healing capabilities or hero design.
Meanwhile, Venture has just eight.
"Absolutely bonkers that Venture, a character with multiple lines about their love of Egyptian history and mythology — and whose trailer teased Anubis returning — gets nothing in the Egypt/Anubis-themed season," one fan pointed out.
Venture's lack of new skins has started a huge debate with Overwatch 2 players. Some have suggested heroes be launched with four Legendary skins or even how it was back in the first game when they had four Legendary and four Epic skins — all able to be purchased with in-game currency.
Others have expressed frustration that some heroes are getting special treatment, with tons of new skins constantly being created for them. But some Overwatch 2 players have argued back that it makes sense Blizzard focuses on skins for popular heroes that they believe will get the most sales. It's been proven Mercy skins are quite desired, so devs know they can make some cash offering even more.
Meanwhile, Venture hasn't proven themself to be quite popular with competitive players or with fans, with many saying the hero is "ugly."
Despite not being popular, however, Overwatch 2 players have continued to demand more skins for Venture. It's started to feel repetitive for some fans, who just want to see new heroes like Venture and other underrepresented heroes get more cosmetic options. Players have accused Overwatch 2 developers of being "lazy" and "uncreative."
Blizzard hasn't responded to the backlash so far. It will be interesting to see if Venture ends up getting a skin sometime in the near future, but that may not be the focus for developers at this time.