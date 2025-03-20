Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Collab - All Skins, Prices, and More
- Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM is back for round two.
- New and reworked collab skins are avialable for a limited time.
- Overwatch 2 Art Director shares a bit more about the collab designs.
Overwatch 2 is dipping back into one of its most successful collabs ever, working with K-pop band LE SSERAFIM for another set of crossover cosmetics and other bonuses.
Unlike the original from November 2023, this 2025 version of Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM brings less gameplay-oriented content but more cosmetics. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some extra incentives added to get players involved with the game. Here is a full overview of the collaboration, its skin prices, and the other content that is included.
When Does the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Collab End?
The entire Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 collab will end on March 31, with all items now avialable in the shop following the game's March 18 update.
That is when all of the new LE SSERAFIM skins will be removed from the shop and every other in-game element for the event will wrap up. If you want to get any of the skins or extra rewards for this collab, you will need to get them by then.
These LE SSERAFIM skins will likely return to Overwatch 2 at some point in the future. However, it could take months, seeing as the original collab took place in November 2023 and those bundles did not come back into the shop until August 2024.
All Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Skin and Item Bundle Prices
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 adds five new "Fearless" skins to the game, along with bringing back some of the 2023 collab cosmetics with a new "Blue Flame" look.
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM Fearless Mega Bundle
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM Fearless Mega Bundle costs 6,900 Overwatch Coins and comes with every new item from the Fearless collection of cosmetics.
Category
Items
Skins
Fearless Ashe skin
Emotes
Crazy Choreography for all skins
Victory Poses
Crazy Choreography for all skins
Name Cards
Fearless Ashe
Player Icons
Fearless Ashe
Sprays
Fearless Ashe
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Blue Flame Bundle
The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Blue Flame Bundle contains reworked five reworked skins from the original 2023 LE SSERAFIM Antifragile collection. It costs 4,500 Overwatch Coins and only includes the skins.
- Blue Flame Tracer
- Blue Flame D.Va
- Blue Flame Kiriko
- Blue Flame Sombra
- Blue Flame Brigitte
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Ultra Bundle
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Ultra Bundle costs 9,900 Overwatch coins and includes everything featured in the Fearless and Blue Flame bundles.
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Individual Skins
Each of the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM Fearless skins is available to purchase as an individual character bundle for 2,800 Overwatch Coins. It will include the featured hero's skin, name card, player icon, spray, and the Crazy Choreography Emote and Victory Pose.
All Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Collab Rewards and Other Content
If you want to dive deeper, you can also earn some other exclusive rewards for completing event challenges until April 1. This includes the LE SSERAFIM collab Fawksey James skin for Junkrat and more.
Challenge
Reward
Good Company: Heal 30,000 damage (outside of Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Party 'Til It's Early: Mitigate 30,000 damage (outside of Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Serious Stagehand: Earn 30 assits/saves (outside of Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Dress Like Crazy: Deal or boost 20,000 damage with weapons (outside of Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Killer Visual: Deal 30,000 damage with abilities (outside of Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Ultimate All-Rounder: Earn 50 eliminations/assists with Ultimates (outside of Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Fighter Trainee: Complete four LE SSERAFIM event challenges
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Fearless Fighter: complete six LE SSERAFIM event challenges
5,000 Battle Pass XP
Is There a New Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Song?
Despite the new Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab closely coinciding with the band’s new EP “Hot” releasing, there is no direct link between the album or any specific song to the game this time.
“It was important for us to figure out a unique spin on this [and thought] how does K-pop work in the Overwatch world?” Blizzard associate director of product management Aimee Dennett said to Eports Illustrated. “The first collaboration we did a song and a music video, and it was all about the partnership between Overwatch and LE SSERAFIM. And, while we don’t have a collaboration song, we really wanted to do something to celebrate the new album. We have a ton of K-pop fans on the Overwatch team. It is such a natural fit that we felt like we had to do it again.”
As a result of focusing on cosmetics this time, the Overwatch team feels like this collab has a higher level of integration and is more authentic to K-pop thanks largely to the Blizzard Korea studio.
According to Dennett, the team at Blizzard Korea not only worked with LE SSERAFIM on the designs but also monitored streetwear and fashion trends in South Korea to see what was popular and how they could potentially add layers to the designs. The team also pulled directly from LE SSERAFIM’s performances, including choreographing the new emotes and victory poses to the band’s Crazy music video.
There are also plenty of easter eggs included in the skins too, such as the plush character Mercy’s Fearless skin has being designed by LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and then brought to life by the team.
“That is the level of detail [the team put in] this time. The cultural aspect, streetwear in Korea, what trends are happening now, these are all reflected in the skins. I think it’ll resonate with a lot of people, especially if they’re familiar with these types of trends,” Overwatch 2 art director Dion Rogers said to ESI. “ Before, we leaned pretty heavily on LE SSERAFIM itself. This time, LE SSERAFIM are the ones who came up with the kind of hip hop, street-style that matches their [new] album.”
Related Article: EXCLUSIVE: Overwatch 2 Devs Talk Esports Skins, LE SSERAFIM Collab
Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 Collab - Esports Impact
As with all cosmetic-focused updates, the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM 2025 collab won’t inherently change the meta or any competitive element of the game. It will, however, result in more players coming back to check the new skins out.
Because LE SSERAFIM is such a big draw, especially in the Overwatch community, more new or lapsed players will likely redownload Overwatch 2 and jump back into the game again. This also means they might experience some of the major updates the game has gone through over the last several months, such as the introduction of Perks.
So yes, the LE SSERAFIM collab is almost exclusively done as a draw to give Overwatch players and K-pop fans something to purchase and customize their experience with. It is also an appealing point for anyone who hasn’t played the game in a while to jump back in.