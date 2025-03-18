Overwatch 2 March 18 Patch Notes: LE SSERAFIM Collab, Big Hero Changes
Overwatch 2 is back with a massive March 18 update to shake up the meta. Poorly performing Perks like Roadhog's Hog Toss are being buffed to equalize Perk pick rates, and heroes including Genji and Lifeweaver are receiving all-around Perk buffs. Meanwhile, Bastion is a bit less menacing after adjustments hinder his self-healing capabilities. A new Overwatch Classic GOATS meta game mode is on the horizon, and the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM collab is finally here. Let's explore.
How Will Overwatch 2's March 18 Patch Affect the Esports Meta?
Overwatch 2's March 18 Patch will bring joy to plenty of Tank mains as Junker Queen, Ramattra, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Winston and Wrecking Ball all get upgrades and no tanks are nerfed. DPS heroes receive a mix of adjustments. Bastion has recently had a chokehold on the competitive meta after the Perks update allowed a tanky build, making it incredibly difficult to dive him while keeping his damage output high. This update will remove some of that tanky health by adding a resource meter for Bastion's healing so players have better counterplay. Torbjorn has similarly been quite powerful and is also receiving a turret nerf, but his Craftsman abilities will be buffed to make up for it.
Notably, many of the March 18 Patch's changes focus on balancing Perks and ensuring each option is equally viable. Cassidy's Past Noon, Roadhog's Hog Toss (previously almost a cosmetic perk) and Juno's Re-Boots are all receiving buffs that will encourage a more even pick rate. Genji will also obtain massive buffs after three of his four Perks are improved, and Lifeweaver similarly gains many all-around buffs.
Finally, a new Overwatch 2 Classic- GOATS mode will transport players back in time. The mode will utilize the game's meta from September 2018. For the unfamiliar, 'GOATS' is a tactic using three tanks and three supports on one team. Players can experiment with unique compositions and test unconventional strategies.
Overwatch 2 March 18 Patch: Winners and Losers
Let's quickly explore the winners and losers of the March 18 Patch. Almost all tanks will receive serious buffs. Genji and Lifeweaver receive all-around Perk improvements, so they are also winners. However, Bastion mains will suffer as significant Perk healing nerfs lessen his hold on the meta.
Winners (Buffs)
- Junker Queen
- Ramattra
- Reinhardt
- Roadhog
- Winston
- Wrecking Ball
- Cassidy
- Genji
- Mei
- Pharah
- Reaper
- Soldier 76
- Sombra
- Baptiste
- Brigitte
- Illari
- Juno
- Lifeweaver
- Mercy
Losers (Nerfs)
- Bastion
Overwatch 2 March 18 Patch Hero Changes:
Now, let's examined detailed March 18 Hero changes in all roles:
Tank
Junker Queen
- Deep Wounds
: Extended wound duration increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds.
Ramattra
- Prolonged Barrier
: Now additionally increases the size of the Void Barrier by 25%.
Reinhardt
- Crusader's Resolve: Passive Regeneration trigger rate increased from 50% to 75%.
- Shield Slam
: Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.
Roadhog
- Hog Toss: Now also increases the damage of Pig Pen by 25%.
Winston
- Short Circuit: Damage versus deployable objects increased from 30% to 50%
Wrecking Ball
- Transfer Efficiency: Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33% to 50%.
DPS
Bastion
- Self-Repair
: Now has a resource required to heal.
Cassidy
- Past Noon
: Ultimate charge refunded increased from 30% to 40%.
Genji
- Acrobatics
: Now also resets double jump on wall climb.
- Meditation
: Healing increased from 25 to 35 health per second.
- Blade Twisting
: Duration after an elimination to trigger bonus damage increased from 6 to 10 seconds.
Bonus damage is now dealt over 1 second instead of 2 seconds.
Mei
- Permafrost: No longer increases cooldown of Ice Wall.
Pharah
- Helix Shields: Converted Shields increased from 75 to 125.
Reaper
- Dire Triggers: Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.
Soldier 76
- Stim Pack: Cast time reduced from 0.4 to 0.15 seconds. Stim Pack anti-heal is now cleansable.
Sombra
- Stack Overflow
: Range penalty reduced from 30% to 15%.
- White Hat
: Hack is now uninterruptible from damage when healing allies.
Torbjorn
- Deploy Turret
: Base health reduced from 250 to 225. Turret Damage reduced from 13 to 12.
- Craftsman
: Now additionally increases Deploy Turret base health by 25
Tracer
- Quantum Entanglement
: Overhealth duration increased from 3.5 to 6 seconds.
Support
Baptiste
- Automated Healing
: Healing per shot is increased from 25 to 30.
- Assault Burst
: Attack speed increased from 20% to 30%.
Brigitte
- Barrier Restoration
: After Shield Bashing, Brigitte gains 30% movement speed for 1.5 seconds.
Illari
- Solar Rifle: Weapon recharging is no longer paused while using Quick Melee.
- Summer Solstice
: Additionally provides 30% increased attack speed while Captive Sun is active
Juno
- Re-boots
: Now also increases the duration of Glide Boost by 25%.
Lifeweaver
- Superbloom
: Damage increased from 30 to 40.
Number of hits to trigger increased from 16 to 20. Window of time to land hits increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
- Lifeweaving:
Bonus to Healing Blossom heal increased from 20 to 30.
Mercy
- Flash Heal
: Cast time reduced from 0.875 to 0.4 seconds.
Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM Collab
The March 18 Overwatch update will also allow players to capture the point in style with a fresh collaboration with the South Korean band LE SSERAFIM. Players can earn many cosmetic items, including a free Junkrat Legendary Fawksey James skin, by completing in-game challenges.
The in-game Fearless bundle also includes paid skins for:
- Mercy
- Juno
- D.Va
- Illari
- Ashe
Players can purchase skins individually or separately. In addition, an upgraded Ultra bundle includes Blue Flame skins for:
- Sombra
- Brigitte
- Kiriko
- Tracer
- D.Va
Overwatch 2 Classic: The GOATS Meta Is Back
Veteran Overwatch players may remember the GOATS meta. The phenomenon is named after a previously little-known team with almost no esports history who began dominating competitive play with an unusual composition utilizing three tanks and three healers. Their lineup included Brigitte, Moira, Lucio, D.Va., Reinhardt and Zarya, and additional pro teams began taking notice.
For a brief period in 2018, this team style flourished and allowed players a creative alternative to the traditional 2/2/2 comp. In the new update, Overwatch 2 has announced a blast to the past by introducing a throwback mode with GOATS meta heroes and September 2018 balancing. The update will not take effect until March 25.
- Heroes added include Moira, Brigitte, and Wrecking Ball.
- Maps added include Blizzard World, Rialto, and Busan.
- Hero balance is adjusted to the September 2018 Hero Balance.
For full Patch Notes including a detailed list of bug fixes and information on Widowmaker's new Mythic weapon, check Overwatch 2's original Patch Notes here.