FIxing the Stadium Tank Meta - Overwatch May 8 2025 Patch Notes
Overwatch's May 8 2025 Stadium Hotfix has dropped with some important Tank changes inside. Reinhardt and Zarya are no longer 'unkillable raid bosses' after severe move speed, sustainability and damage nerfs, while D.Va will hold up better against beam-based heroes. Plus, Ashe buffs may cycle her into the meta and Lúcio mains may have to learn some Reddit rollouts instead of healbotting. Let's explore a quick summary of the Patch Notes.
How Will Overwatch's May 8 2025 Hotfix Affect the Meta?
Overwatch's May 8 2025 Hotfix primarily focuses on Heroes rather than specific game mechanics. It only affects Stadium Mode, and the game's base Ranked circuit will not change.
This hotfix alters all three Hero classes, but Tanks will get the most adjustments. D.Va power and item buffs will make it less painful for her to play against Zarya by allowing her to build against beam damage. Junker Queen nerfs will force players to plan her engagements more carefully and limit her mobility. Reinhardt receives similar mobility restrictions, and Zarya will see harsh sustainability buffs that make her more reliant on bursts of damage. A Booster Jets general item nerf will indirectly supplement Reinhardt nerfs by further reducing move speed potential.
Ashe has been one of Stadium Mode's struggling Heroes for a while. Her kit leaves her vulnerable to dives, and her build paths are lacking. Previously, her only reliable dive counter was a burning + lava build, which did not allow for much creativity. New Ashe changes will reduce burn build effectiveness while buffing up her Attack Speed, Ultimate and aim-focused powers.
Lúcio nerfs will significantly reduce his healing output, discouraging a healbot playstyle. Meanwhile, Moira will get her time to shine with some improved build path options.
Overwatch May 8 2025 Hotfix: Winners and Losers
Let's quickly summarize the winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of this Patch:
Winners
- D.Va
- Ashe
- Moira
- Reddit Rollout Damage Lúcios
Losers
- Junker Queen
- Reinhardt
- Zarya
- Healbot Lúcios
Overwatch May 8 2025 Hotfix: All Changes
Tanks
D.Va
- Countermeasures – Power: Mitigation Requirement 150 > 100
- Mastermind's Mitigator – Rare Ability Hero Item: Damage Mitigation Requirement: 300 > 200
- Stat Boost – Power: Defense Matrix recovery rate to 100% > 125%
- Ultrawide Matrix – Power: Defense Matrix duration 20% > 25%
- Multi-Task Mod – Epic Weapon Hero Item: Weapon Power 10% > 20%
- Singijeon's Pulse Plating – Epic Survival Hero Item
: Ultimate Charge gain 5% > 10%
- Plot Armor – Rare Survival Hero Item
: Damage reduced now gets counted as damage mitigated by Defense Matrix.
Junker Queen
- Booming Voice – Epic Ability Item: Ability Power 25% > 15%
- Slicing Spree – Rare Hero Survival Item
:
- Move Speed 10% > 5%
- Move Speed while near an enemy with a Wound 10% > 5%.
- Attack Speed while near an enemy with a Wound 5% > 10%
Reinhardt
- Impact Burst – Power
: Bonus Damage 20% > 15%
- Smashing – Power: Move Speed per stack to 3% > 2%
Zarya
- Lifelift – Power
: Particle Barrier health scaling 50% of your bonus Max Life > 25% of your bonus Max Life
- Pre-Workout – Power: Lifesteal 20% of your energy > 15% of your energy
DPS
Ashe
- Head Honcho - Power
: Damage increase per unscoped shot landed to 3% > 5%
- B.O.B. Jr. - Power
: Attack Speed reduction to 50% > 20%
- Infrared Lenses – Epic Ability Hero Item
: Fixed an issue where the increased damage against Burning targets was only applying to The Viper and B.O.B. Now increases all damage dealt by Ashe to Burning targets.
- Increased damage to Burning targets 25% > 20%
Support
Lúcio
- Crowd Pleaser – Power
: Healing 150% of Crossfade healing > 100% of Crossfade healing
- Let's Bounce - Power
: Wall Slam damage 40 > 25
- Knockback Increase 30% > 25%
- Sonic Boom – Power: Healing 20% of damage dealt> 30% of damage dealt
- Fast Forward – Power
: Damage increase 25% > 30%
- #1 Single – Rare Ability Hero Item
: Ability Power 10% > 5%
- All Out Auditiva – Epic Ability Hero Item
: Ability Power 20% > 15%
- Amp It Up Duration 33%> 25%
Moira
- Precarious Potency – Power
: Healing 20% of Biotic Grasp's healing > 25% of Biotic Grasp's Healing
- Destruction's Divide – Power
: Coalescence effectiveness when toggled 25% > 30%
General Items
- Booster Jets – Epic Weapon Item
: Move Speed when using an ability 20% > 10%
- Nebula Conduit – Epic Survival Item
: Weapon Power 10% > 5%