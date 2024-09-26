Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia Collaboration Skins Revealed
Another anime crossover is transforming Overwatch 2 into a high school full of super powered heroes.
Blizzard has announced the Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia collaboration, which features heroes dressed up as characters from the manga/anime. Similar to the One Punch Man collaboration, the anime collab isn't part of the game's deep lore and is more meant to be seen as the heroes cosplaying.
Here's what we know about the latest Overwatch 2 anime collaboration.
Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia Skins
The main focus of the My Hero Academia collaboration is the collection of skins! Here are the heros cosplaying as My Hero characters:
- Izuku Midoriya (Deku) - Tracer
- Ochaco Uraraka (Uravity) - Juno
- All Might - Reinhardt
- Tomura Shigaraki - Reaper
- Himoko Toga - Kiriko
It looks like the usual suspects are getting skins. Tracer, Reinhardt, Reaper, and Kiriko are to be expected. In fact, Kiriko seems to be getting a surprising amount of skins for how new she is. Juno has also received a Legendary skin before Venture (despite Blizzard promising to give them more).
Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia Collab Date
The collaboration will be available from October 17-30, 2024.
How to Get My Hero Skins in OW2
During the collaboration date, you can get the My Hero Academia skins in Overwatch 2 by purchasing them in the store. This includes a bundle that includes all of the skins. It comes with additional cosmetics as well that are also inspired by the iconic manga.
The Mega Bundle will cost you 1,900 Overwatch Coins.