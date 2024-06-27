Overwatch 2 Players Call Out Blizzard For Overpriced Reskins
They say you can never teach an old dog new tricks. Well, old timer Soldier: 76 has a new skin in Overwatch 2 that looks basically like a previous skin with almost no changes. As you may have guessed, Overwatch 2 players are pissed.
Cosmetics have become a hot topic in Overwatch 2 ever since the battle pass system was implemented. No longer available in loot boxes earned by playing the game, a lot of skins are now only available with a paid battle pass or by buying them in the shop. This means you may pay up to $40 for skins, including the Lilith Moira skin bundle.
With gamers already salty over skin prices, having to pay for a skin that basically looks like a previous skin has angered some Overwatch 2 fans.
Legendary Overwatch 2 Skin Causes Controversy
On Reddit, an angry player pointed out that a Legendary skin for Soldier: 76 is not really any different from previous skins. The new Huntsman: 76 skin looks basically like the Night Ops: 76 and Commando: 76 skins.
In response, a lot of gamers blamed Overwatch 2 fans for the lazy skins. Many pointed out how Overwatch players keep buying the skin despite complaining and that Blizzard sees no reason to spend time on creating new skins when gamers will buy anything anyway. This is why reskins are created so often.
Still, some gamers admitted they'd have bought the skin instantly if Soldier: 76 had his shirt unbuttoned — or just no shirt at all.
It doesn't look like everyone was so willing to get the skin, however. A lot of gamers pointed out how Blizzard made Legendary skins in the shop cost Coins instead of Credit. This means that players will have to grind the game or spend cash in order to get the lazy reskin. Some suggested that reskins should cost much less.
“Thank God someone said something. It’s not a bad skin, but it’s super mid at that price point,” one Overwatch 2 player wrote.