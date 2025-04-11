Everything in Overwatch 2 Season 16: Release Date, Gunam Collab, Freja
Overwatch 2 Season 15 reinvigorated the title with a fan-favorite 6v6 mode and a new Perks dynamic. Now, Season 16 is on the horizon, and it will include new hero Freja, fresh Perks and even hero bans. Let's explore everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 16 including its release date, how it will affect the meta and more.
(Updated as of April 11 2025).
When Will Overwatch 2 Season 16 Begin?
Overwatch 2 Season 16 will begin on April 22 2025 at approximately 7:00 UTC. Here's a quick conversion to account for other timezones:
- PT: 11:00 AM
- CT: 1:00 PM
- ET: 2:00 PM
- BRT: 3:00 PM
- UK (London): 6:00 PM
- CET: 7:00 PM
Update times may vary depending on players' timezones and server locations.
How Will Overwatch 2 Season 16 Affect the Esports Meta?
First and foremost, Season 16 will shake up the existing Perks system. The Overwatch 2 team previously stated their intent to keep Perks rotating so the meta is always fresh, and this Season will put that into practice. Tracer will lose some strength since her OP 'triple blink' strategies have gained a little too much traction, and Sombra's new Viral Replication Perk will encourage aggression in close quarters and diving with a team instead of picking off lone targets.
Mercy and Juno will also receive new Perks, which will reward more active play: Mercy's Angelic Resurrection will test decision-making and buy vital time in team fights, while Juno's Locked On encourages enemy damage and is a significant buff to her previously lacking options. Essentially, Mercy players can no longer autopilot while watching Subway Surfers gameplay in the background, and Juno mains can finally unleash their inner aggression.
In addition, the Overwatch 2 team will launch Freja, the title's newest DPS hero, in Season 16. Freja's introduction as a highly mobile long-range precision hero means she could rival Ashe in team comps. In addition, Overwatch 2 devs intend for Freja to have a "high skill ceiling" and are buffing her abilities based on hero trial feedback, which means Freja may quickly become meta. While the team says Freja's buffs are light, they could overshoot — Overwatch 2 heroes tend to start strong at their introduction and level out in the meta over time, as we've seen with Mauga and Brigitta.
Hero bans are the biggest upcoming Ranked change. They will force players to increase their hero pools and bring less-played characters into the spotlight. In addition, the fresh Ranked season will include a soft reset, so players must regain their status and grind for glory. The new Stadium Mode will also offer an entirely new experience, though it's unclear if it will immediately become a Ranked option upon introduction. Finally, 6v6 Ranked queues will remain in the game by popular demand.
Overwatch 2 Season 16: All Updates
Battlepasses, bans and buffs, oh my! The Overwatch 2 Season 16 update will include a long list of changes in the cosmetic and competitive departments. Let's explore everything we know so far.
New Competitive Season
Most importantly, Overwatch 2 Season 16 will ring in an entirely new competitive season. This will include a soft Rank Reset, meaning players must complete a set number of games to be ranked again. They will also rank in slightly lower than their previous Season rank. This mechanic aims to cycle inactive players out of the rank distribution and more accurately reflect current skill.
Stadium Mode
A new Stadium game mode will arrive in Overwatch 2 in Season 16. This mode will primarily function in the third-person perspective. It will allow players to customize individual heroes using an Armory and battle for glory. It will reportedly launch with "at least" 14 playable heroes. While we know Stadium will eventually have a Ranked mode, Blizzard has not confirmed if this mode will be active immediately upon launch.
Leaks from X.com user @Llamalaxy have indicated that players may be able to earn unique Ranked skins from Stadium mode. It's important to note that another Llamalaxy leak, of the current OWCS Juno skin drop, was legitimate, adding to the idea's credence. More information on Stadium Mode will arise in the week leading to Season 16.
6v6 Continues
In an April 10 2025 release, the Overwatch 2 team confirmed its 6v6 mode had been a hit in Season 15, stating:
"Competitive 6v6 Open Queue was the third most popular mode in Overwatch 2 during Season 15 according to time played [...] On average, there’s a 3:1 ratio of players choosing Competitive 5v5 over Competitive 6v6, respectively, but the 6v6 population has remained steady."
According to Blizzard representatives, 6v6 mode is here to stay in Season 16. Ranked and Quickplay 6v6 queues will remain active, and it's not leaving anytime soon — Blizzard plans to find a "better sense of how 5v5 Role Queue and 6v6 Open Queue can coexist in the long term."
Hero Bans
Season 16 will introduce a Hero Ban system, meaning teams can pick heroes to remove from Ranked games before a match. It's unclear how this mechanic will work and which ranks it will apply to. More information will arise before the Season 16 release.
Perk Updates
The Overwatch 2 team aims for Perks to rotate so the game's meta is always unique. Season 16 will change Perks for many heroes, including Juno, Mercy, Mei, Sombra and Tracer. While the full details for Tracer's Perk changes are TBD, Mei's will likely correlate to Deep Chill, a removed ability from Seasons 5-7. We also have full details for Juno, Mercy and Sombra's Perks, although these could change before Season 16's official release.
Juno
- Locked On (Major Perk): "gives a lower cooldown for Pulsar Torpedoes for every enemy hit."
- Re-Boots (Minor Perk): Will replace Hyper Boost (While using Glide Boost, passing through Hyper Ring pushes you forward). "Activating Glide Boost resets Double Jump. Additionally, it increases the duration of Glide Boost by 25%."
Mercy
- Angelic Resurrection (Minor Perk): Will replace Angelic Recovery (Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally). "Gives 100 overhealth upon casting Resurrect."
Mei
- Note: The Overwatch 2 team has only hinted at Mei's new Perk by stating "another classic will be reintroduced – in a different, less overwhelming way – as a Major Perk for a certain icy DPS hero." This correllates with Mei's removed "Deep Chill" ability.
- Deep Chill (Possible Major Perk): "Deal continuous damage with primary fire to significantly slow an enemy. Secondary fire deals additional damage to affected enemies."
Sombra
- Viral Replication (Major Perk): Will replace Stack Overflow (Hack's silence duration is increased by 100%, but its range is decreased by 15%). "Allows her Virus to spread to nearby enemies."
Tracer
- Tracer Perk changes will focus on her 'triple blink' mechanics, which have become quite meta in Season 15. Blizzard has confirmed they will nerf her overall power: "While we try to not nerf Perks too often, some options clearly need tuning heading into Season 16 – sorry, triple blink Tracer fans."
Freja Buffs
Bounty hunter Freja is Overwatch 2's newest hero. The fast-moving Danish DPS has several ranged attacks and dash abilities. While she previously entered the game during a Hero Trial, she still has not been formally added or introduced to Competitive.
According to Blizzard, Freja's Hero Trial was "a big hit." However, the Overwatch 2 team noticed her win rate was low compared to other characters, and she was struggling in some hero interactions:
"Freja was a bit lower on the winrate side throughout her test weekend (approximately 43%) [...] Despite her explosive damage, Freja occasionally struggled to secure kills."
To combat the issue, Freja will receive significant buffs in her Season 16 launch. These include:
- Revdraw Crossbow: Shots before max spread 8 > 12
- Bola Shot: will have higher damage over time; will have a larger radius
- New option to bind Quick Dash to Double Jump
Cosmetics and More
Competitive updates are captivating, but there are also plenty of cosmetic changes coming. These are some updates players can expect in Overwatch 2 Season 16:
New Battlepass
Like every new Overwatch 2 Season, Season 16 will include a fresh Battlepass. The Battlepass typically costs 1,000 Credits for the Premium tier (about 10 USD) or 2,200 Credits (about 22 USD) for Premium plus twenty tiers. However, it also includes a free version, so all players can join in on the fun.
We don't know exactly what is in the Season 16 Battlepass yet, but this information will likely emerge shortly.
New Mythic Skins
According to @Llamalaxy's datamine leaks, Overwatch 2 Season 16 may include new skins for Genji, Juno, and more heroes. Juno's skin is allegedly a Mythic that resembles the iconic Sailor Moon character. A new Starter Pack DLC may also include a fresh Ana skin.
Junker Queen will also reportedly receive a new Mythic Aspect for her Zeus skin, which replaces its texture with holographic galaxy colors.
Overwatch x Gundam Wing Collab
Another leak from @Llamalaxy alleges that Overwatch 2 will collaborate with Japanese sci-fi franchise Gundam Wing in Season 16. The partnership may include cosmetic drops such as skins, emotes, nameplates and sprays.
Stay tuned for more information as Season 16 nears, and best of luck on the Ranked grind.