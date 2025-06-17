Overwatch 2 Season 17 Brings Map Voting, Double Mythic Skins, and Big Stadium Changes
Overwatch 2 is nearing its next major update, and Season 17 is going to bring big changes to multiple parts of the game, competitive mode.
With Map Voting going live for Quick Play and Competitive, a major update for Stadium, and a first-of-its-kind drop for the new Mythic skins, Overwatch 2 Season 17 is bringing some serious heat in more ways than one.
When Does Overwatch 2 Season 17 Release?
Overwatch Season 17 releases in full on June 24. That will be when all of the remaining Season 16 content ends, including things like the battle pass or limited-time modes.
Overwatch Season 17 Adds Map Voting and New Maps
The biggest new addition for Season 17 is the release of Map Voting for both Quick Play and Competitive queues. This means players can further shift how the game is played by voicing their opinions on where each round should take place.
According to Blizzard, once players lock in their roles, three randomized maps will be selected and put up to a vote between every player in the lobby. Every player will vote, with the final selection beind decided via a roulette roll between the voted locations.
Team chat, battle tags, and individual votes are all hidden during this stage to “keep things chill.” Additionally, the leaver penalty for a match also begins right as Map Voting starts, ensuring that players won’t be rewarded for quitting out of a game if a map they don’t vote for isn’t selected.
Alongside Map Voting, Blizzard is dropping three new maps. Aatlis in Core modes and Esperança and Samoa in Stadium.
- Aatlis: A Flashpoint based on Morocco that is designed for quick interactions.
- Esperança: A returning design that adds elevation to Stradium’s Push selection.
- Samoa: Lava brings an added heat to Stadium in a map designed for distance and creative approaches.
Overwatch Season 17 - Stadium Adds More Heroes and New Features
Stadium is getting some new content, with the introduction of Zenyatta, Sigma, and Junkrat to the mode. Two new maps will also be added in the form of Esperança and Samoa, along with Drives as a reward for continued performance in games, Custom Games, and more.
As if the new heroes and maps weren’t enough, Blizzard is finally introducing the Stadium Forge, which will let players save and share their favorite loadouts for each hero.
For players who spend a lot of time in Stadium, Season 17 will be the mode’s first rank reset. To pair with that, new All-Star rewards will be going live to reward anyone working on their mastery.
Overwatch Season 17 Gets Double Mythics for the First Time
Season 17 is doing something Overwatch 2 has never done before—dropping two Mythic sets on day one.
D.Va’s Mythic Horang skin that was teased last season will “honor the timeless tale of Sister Sun and Brother Moon” with alternate looks across its four levels.
- Level 1: “Tiger armor and a hat with sleek, fierce white styling.”
- Level 2: “Bun hairstyle with upgraded visuals in a cinnabar red colorway.”
- Level 3: “Flex braids and a wild tiger mask in a pink tinted colorway.”
- Level 4: “Hit full tiger mode with ambient spirit energy, glowing effects, and flourishes that radiate power.”
Reaper is also on the board with Reaper’s Mythic Steel Death weapon skin, with two levels of customization available.
- Level 1 Base: “Brutal, sharp, soulfire-infused shotguns built for lethal precision.”
- Level 2 Reactivity: “Weapons flare with dark energy as you deal damage.”
- Level 3 Flourish: “Intricate glowing details surround your shotguns.”
- Level 4 Kill FX: “Finish foes with haunting swirled shadows and sound effects that embody Reaper’s fury.”
If you would rather focus on the battle pass, you can unlock 8-bit designs for Reinhardt, Genji, and Sombra, a new delinquent skin for Cassidy, and Overwatch Academy’s Professor Fawkes look for Junkrat. The premium battle pass will also help you unlock those Mythic skins with 80 Mythic Prisms.
Overwatch Season 17 - Powered Up Event and Hacker Game Mode
In part to pair with the 8-bit skins in the battle pass, the Powered Up event brings new missions and content to the game from June 24 to 30. This includes rewards for players in Quick Play, Competitive, and Stadium, which include four Epic Loot Boxes and more to get the season started.
From July 15 to 28, the Hacks & Hijinx limited-time mode will go live as a six-on-six showdown featuring rotating match modifiers in each round.
Whether it be battling in low gravity, health packs that provide Ultimate charge, or a number of other unusual circumstances, you won’t be playing the same game twice. It will only be active on Control maps and as Blizzard notes, there isn’t a meta, “just glitches and madness.”
Overwatch Season 17 - Esports Impact
While all the cosmetic additions are nice, the main changes you will want to focus on here are the Stadium updates and Map Voting.
Map Voting will completely change how certain parts of Overwatch are played, as players will actually have a say in where they play out their rounds. Maps in Overwatch are crucial for how teams choose heroes and approach scenarios, adding another layer to strategizing in each round based on your own strengths or countering your opponents.
Stadium has a been a huge success for Overwatch too, and dropping three new heroes along with additional maps will keep the mode feeling fresh each season.