Overwatch x Street Fighter Revealed: All Skins, Release Date
Overwatch 2 is about to do something it has never done before, crossover with another video game that isn’t from within Blizzard’s catalog of properties. And the name of the game is Street Fighter.
In a major new collaboration, Activision Blizzard and Capcom are bringing a mix of Street Fighter’s most legendary characters to Overwatch 2 as event skins. In total, this will feature eight new skins, various cosmetics, and additional rewards.
When Does the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Crossover Launch
The entire Street Fighter collab will go live in Overwatch 2 on May 20. That will include all eight skins, various item bundles, and any other crossover rewards such as event missions or cosmetics.
This is one of the larger collabs Overwatch 2 has ever done, with most, like the more recent Gundam Wing Collab, featuring four hero skins and some additional goodies. We don’t have information about pricing or other details just yet, though most individual skin bundles typically cost around 2,800 Overwatch Coins (or about $30 USD) for collabs.
What Skins are in the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Crossover
There are eight hero skins being added with the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter collab, and this time it isn’t just the usual World Warriors featured in most Street Fighter-related media. Instead, you will have five World Warriors and three other classic characters fitting over existing Overwatch heroes.
- Hanzo x Ryu
- Juno x Chun-Li
- Kiriko x Juri
- Widowmaker x Cammy
- Zenyatta x Dhalsim
- Soldier: 76 x Guile
- Winston x Blanka
- Sigma x M. Bison
We will get full details about pricing and what other content, such as emotes or sprays, are included with these skins or in various bundles closer to the May 20 release. And remember, these will all be limited-time cosmetics that may never return after the event period ends.
Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Crossover - Esports Impact
Street Fighter isn’t new to crossing over into other IP or putting its characters on merch, but even Capcom is getting a bit more loose with its restrictions.
Street Fighter 6 recently put both Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from the Fatal Fury series into the game as DLC fighters, something that is typically restricted to side games exclusively used for crossovers. Likewise, Ken and Chun-Li will be appearing in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as DLC characters later this year, and Ryu and Chun-Li previously showed up in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid as their own Power Rangers.
That is to say, seeing Street Fighter collab with Overwatch 2 is a surprise, but not something completely out of the blue given Capcom’s recent track record. It is more the Blizzard side of the equation that makes this announcement very interesting for the future.
While this Overwatch 2 crossover isn’t as shocking as some of the earlier collabs like One Punch Man, Cowboy Bebop, or something like LE SSERAFIM, seeing a non-Blizzard gaming IP appearing in Overwatch for the first time is a major step toward what we might get in future collabs.
Prior to this, we have only seen Overwatch collab with Diablo and World of Warcraft on the gaming side, so this could mean the gates are opening for future crossovers in some capacity. Even just looking internally, there are dozens of Microsoft-owned IP that could fit in Overwatch 2.
Just like most cosmetic-focused announcements, this won’t inherently impact the competitive side of Overwatch 2. This is mostly geared toward casual players while trying to draw in some extra attention. However, for free-to-play games like Overwatch, all attention, especially when you can tie it to another beloved IP, is good attention.
Now, will we see Overwatch 2 become like Fortnite where we get hundreds of video game and movie IPs constantly clashing? Probably not. Overwatch at its core isn’t reliant on crossovers and has only recently started dropping them multiple times a year to drum up interest in hopes of bringing more players in, which is only helping the game alongside updates like its new Stadium mode.
With this Street Fighter collab, Blizzard is stating that it is open to the possibility of working with other companies on cool collabs that will bring cool experiences to the Overwatch 2 community and put more eyes on the game.
And, as Blizzard associate director of product management Aimee Dennett said about the LE SSERAFIM collab, it isn’t about just making something happen, it is about fitting the collab into Overwatch: “We don’t really have a single template we apply to each [collab.] It’s more what would be fun and interesting for this IP and the players,”