Overwatch 2 Patch 2.12.1.0 Includes New Unranked Mode, Support Buffs
The recent Overwatch 2 update brought significant hero buffs that will likely impact the current meta.
Overwatch 2 devs have buffed some heroes in an attempt to balance the current roster. This includes reducing Orisa's movement penalty, increasing the resource regeneration for Roadhog's Take a Breather, and increasing Sigma's Hyperspheres explosion damage.
It wasn't just tanks, however. For DPS, Bastion is now more accurate in his Assault configuration and Hanzo does more maximum damage with Storm Bows. Support buffs include Moira doing more damage with Coalescence, Lifeweaver having more ammo for Thorn Volley, and Zenyatta's Destruction Orb getting a damage increase and reduced cooldown per target.
These changes further support Overwatch 2's vision of more aggressive and mobility-focused gameplay. Orisa can now move more and two other tanks that are slower are able to heal faster and deal more damage. Support heroes will also be able to support the tank's aggressiveness a bit more with their buffs, ensuring that tanks are able to survive on the front lines.
Here are the full patch notes for hero balancing in Overwatch 2 patch 2.12.1.0.
Overwatch 2 Hero Updates
General Hero Updates:
→ Armor flat damage reduction decreased from 10 to 7 per impact
Tank Role Passive:
→ Knockback resistance reduced from 40% to 25%
DVa
Mech armor health:
→ Reduced from 375 to 325
Mech base health:
→ Increased from 200 to 225
Orisa
Fortify:
→ Movement speed penalty reduced from 20% to 10%
Roadhog
Take a Breather:
→ Resource regeneration rate increased from 8 to 10 per second
Sigma
Hyperspheres:
→ Impact damage reduced from 25 to 15
→ Explosion damage increased from 30 to 40
→ No longer deals damage to self
Bastion
Configuration: Assault:
→ Spread reduced from 2.2 to 2 degrees
Configuration: Artillery:
→ Ultimate cost reduced by 12%
Cassidy
Flashbang:
→ Hinder duration reduced from 1.2 to 0.9 seconds
→ Explosion damage increased from 45 to 75
Deadeye:
→ Ultimate cost reduced by 10%
Hanzo
Storm Bow:
→ Normal arrows are no longer affected by global projectile size increases
→ Maximum damage increased from 120 to 125
→ Time to fully charge increased from 0.72 to 0.87 seconds
Venture
Explorer's Resolve:
→ Shield health gained per ability reduced from 40 to 30
Moira
Coalescence:
→ Damage per second increased from 70 to 85
Lifeweaver
Thorn Volley:
→ Maximum ammo increased from 80 to 100
Zenyatta
Destruction Orb:
→ Damage increased from 48 to 50
Orb of Discord:
→ Cooldown per target reduced from 7 to 6 seconds
But Overwatch 2's latest update isn't only about hero buffs. There are other big changes in Patch 2.12.1.0.
Competitive Drives
Competitive mode got a big update in the form of Competitive Drives. These are limited-time events that will take place near the end of each season. As players complete a Drive, they'll earn bonus Competitive Points. There's also a new reward to be earned called Signatures, a cosmetic that appears next to your name.
There are 6 Checkpoints:
- 500 Competitive Points
- Signature
- 1000 Competitive Points
- Advanced Signature
- 500 Competitive Points
- Elite Signature
New Game Mode: Role Queue Mystery Heroes
Role Queue Mystery Heroes is a new Unranked mode that provides a fun update on the Mystery Heroes mode. This game mode is essentially Mystery Heroes except you can choose which role you'd like to get a mystery hero from. This mode will be replacing the open queue version of Mystery heroes in the Unranked menu for now.
World of Warcraft Collaboration
And of course, the new World of Warcraft skins are here! These Legendary skins inspired by World of Warcraft races has excited fantasy fans. Here are all of the skins in the latest patch.
Check out the full notes here to see map updates and bug fixes.