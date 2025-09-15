Overwatch x Persona 5: All Skins, Pricing and Release Time
Can you believe it? Overwatch's Season 18 is halfway over, and a mid-season update is already on the way. This patch will include a surprise skin drop: Overwatch x Persona 5 will style the franchise's fan-favorite characters as recognizeable Heroes, including Mercy, Genji and new addition Wuyang. Let's recap everything to know about the collection and its contents, release date and more.
Overwatch x Persona 5: New Collab
Overwatch teased several new collabs during its Season 18 refresh, alongside new modes like Stadium Quickplay and serious Hero updates. Now, the game has officially revealed its next partnership: On September 15 2025, @PlayOverwatch posted on X.com revealing that Overwatch x Persona would soon arrive.
The game's team wrote:
"It's time to show the world your true form. Join your favorite vigilantes on the battlefield when you hop into Overwatch 2 x Phantom Thieves TOMORROW."
Overwatch x Persona 5 Release Date and Time
Overwatch x Persona 5 will release on Tuesday, September 16 2025. While Overwatch has not confirmed an exact release time, the update will most likely go live during the Season 18 Mid-Season patch at approximately 11 AM PT. Here's a quick conversion for players in other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 11 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 2 PM
- Brazil: 3 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 7 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 8 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 3 AM (Next day)
All Skins in Overwatch x Persona 5
There are five skins in the Overwatch x Persona 5 collab. All of them are Legendary tier, meaning they are premium costumes that cost in-game currency.
Panther Mercy (Ann Takamaki)
Ann Takamaki is an outcast with a big heart whose top priority is protecting her friends. Friendly flyer Mercy fits this archetype perfectly, and she'll slay Takamaki's Panther outfit with a bright red bodysuit, a cat mask, and rose-accented wings.
Joker Wuyang (Ren Amamiya)
New Support Hero Wuyang takes on the Persona protagonist Joker (Ren Amamya)'s mask in this collab. Joker leads the Phantom Thieves gang through the Metaverse to fight corruption, and in Overwatch, Wuyang wears the character's iconic dark trench coat and dons his familiar hairstyle.
Queen D.Va (Makoto Niijima)
Durable tank D.Va will become Student Council President Makoto Niijima. The two share a sassy personality and a stylish fashion sense, and D.Va is dressing up as Niijima's alter ego Queen in a sleek black and navy-blue suit. Her mech also gets a sparkling silver makeover.
Fox Lifeweaver (Yusuke Kitagawa)
Artsy free spirit Yusuke Kitagawa, also known by his Phantom Thieves alter ego Fox, is becoming an Overwatch skin for Lifeweaver mains. Lifeweaver will don an ornate red-and-white fox/kitsune mask (he and Kiriko can now match!) and a blue-and-white outfit.
Skull Genji (Ryuji Sakamoto)
He's a runner, he's a track star — and now he's an Overwatch skin. Ryuji Sakamoto, a top athlete and member of the Phantom Thieves, has inspired Genji's upcoming skin. Genji now has platinum blonde hair and an edgy leather jacket.
How Much Will the Overwatch x Persona 5 Collab Cost?
Overwatch has not yet released pricing for the Persona 5 Collab. However, since the set contains all Legendary tier skins, they will most likely cost around 1,000-1,600 Overwatch coins and will almost certainly cost premium in-game currency.
Overwatch x Persona: Esports Impact
Overwatch's Persona collab won't provide any in-game advantages but it is representative of an ongoing trend. Blizzard is making moves to win back its former players who migrated to competitors like Marvel Rivals during the game's 2024 slump, introducing more collabs and consistent updates than ever before. Overwatch x Persona is just one of many recent partnerships, with Cowboy Bebop in the recent patch. Cosmetic drops like these encourage players to consistently return and continue investing in the game.
The team's efforts are paying off: Marvel Rivals has suffered a population decrease in the past few months, and is now approaching even ground with Overwatch once more. The two titles' competition continues to pressure their devs to innovate, leading to new opportunities for players.