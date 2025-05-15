How to Pre-Download the Overwatch Mid-Season Patch
Overwatch is almost halfway through Season 16, and the community is anticipating the game's major mid-season update. This patch will include a Street Fighter collab, new skins, competitive updates and more. Players also have the option to access it early — let's explore how the process works and run through a quick tutorial on pre-downloading Overwatch's Mid-Season Patch.
Players Can Pre-Download Overwatch's Mid-Season Patch
Overwatch's last few updates have offered players a new option: major patches are now available for pre-download before their scheduled launches. Overwatch's next Mid-Season patch is no exception, and the pre-download is available through the Battle.net launcher beginning on May 15 2025.
Pre-downloads will function identically to a normal Overwatch Patch, taking download time and requiring extra storage. Once players complete the Mid-Season Patch pre-download, all the necessary files will be added to their computer. However, the Mid-Season Patch's content will not be available until its official launch date.
When Does the Mid-Season Patch Release?
Overwatch's next mid-season Patch is scheduled for release on Tuesday, May 20 2025. This means players will have about five days from the time of writing to pre-download its contents.
How to Pre-Download the May 20 Mid-Season Overwatch Patch
It's important to note that the pre-download will require extra storage space. Before beginning the download process, check your computer's files and make sure there is enough empty space. Deleting unecessary files is always helpful.
Once you're locked in and your computer is ready, here's a quick tutorial on how to pre-download Overwatch's mid-season patch:
- First, open the Battle.net launcher.
- Go to the 'Games' tab on the top of the screen and select 'Overwatch.'
- Locate the blue 'Play' button on the bottom left of the screen.
- Below the button, a bright green download icon with 'Download Pre-Release Content' should be visible. In the image above, a red outline and arrow highlight its location.
- Click this button to begin the pre-download process.
The pre-release icon should display a green progress bar beneath the main Play button while downloading. This should disappear once the update is finished. It's generally best to complete the pre-download overnight or when the computer is idle so it doesn't interfere with other processes or slow them down.
After pre-downloading, Overwatch players can return to their matches as usual without any noticeable changes. Once the May 20 release date arrives, the Mid-Season Patch content will automatically go live and appear in-game.
What's in the May 20 Mid-Season Overwatch Patch?
The Overwatch May 20 Mid-Season patch will include many competitive updates, new Legendary skins, a fresh collaboration and more. Overwatch is partnering with the iconic Capcom title Street Fighter to bring a host of mashup costumes to the battlefield, including:
- Ryu Hanzo
- Chun-Li Juno
- Juri Kiriko
- Cammy Widowmaker
- Dhalsim Zenyatta
- Guile Soldier 76
- Blanka Winston
- M. Bison Sigma
In addition, a royalty-themed Legendary skin bundle will launch slightly later on June 3. This update includes:
- Royal Archer Hanzo
- Royal Princess Mercy
- Royal Butler Lifeweaver
- Royal Prince Lúcio
Players can also purchase a Macaron weapon charm, name cards and several sprays.
Like every major patch, the May 20 update will also shift Overwatch's Competitive meta. Blizzard usually releases in-depth Hero changes in its Patch Notes. Stadium Mode will likely receive special attention, as it is the title's newest game format. Several Stadium hotfixes have also recently been released, and its meta remains unbalanced compared to other modes.
Esports Impact
Even though users can't access the pre-release content early, it still provides an advantage. Players who choose to pre-download Overwatch's mid-season patch can get a head start in testing any meta updates while others wait for their downloads to complete. This will give them a slight upper hand in early competitive matches, since they will familiarize themselves with any mechanics changes and better understand current Hero power levels.
A pre-download option is also a significant quality-of-life improvement for players. Blizzard has recently invested extra effort into its updates since Marvel Rivals' growth sparked intense competition. Many dissatisfied Overwatch players migrated to Marvel Rivals, and its marketing has directly taken inspiration from its predecessor. The game made a point to demonstrate its attention to detail in minor UI aspects and willingness to listen to fans, contrasting with Blizzard's poorly-received development decisions.
Every minute factor counts in a player's overall experience, and Blizzard is wooing back its community with renewed thoroughness. Stadium Mode's release earlier in the year was Overwatch's most comprehensive update in months, and the Perks System also attracted heightened interest. The title even added a limited-time discount skin shop, inspired by VALORANT's Night Market. While its effectiveness remains uncertain, Blizzard's recent path indicates a keen awareness of its competition, and all Overwatch players are benefiting from innovative and frequent content releases.